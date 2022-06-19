ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, NC

Judy Richards named principal of South Lexington School and Developmental Center

By Sharon Myers, The Dispatch
 4 days ago

Dr. Judy Richards has been named principal of South Lexington School and Developmental Center.

“We are excited to have Dr. Judy Richards as the new principal of South Lexington. She has over two decades of experience within our community and our schools,” said Dr. Anitra Wells, superintendent of Lexington City Schools.  “She is just what we need to increase community engagement, improve staff morale, and to continue improving academic outcomes for students in Pre-K, Kindergarten and our developmental center.”

Richards has an extensive professional background which includes teaching a variety of grade levels at multiple schools within Lexington City Schools. She recently served as assistant principal at Lexington Senior High School. She has also recently added a Doctorate of Education in Curriculum and Instruction from Liberty University to her portfolio.

Richards has coached and mentored numerous students "throughout my 20 plus years in this district.”

“As I consider my becoming, I consider myself to be a continual learner, that has a passion to learn,” said Richards. “In addition, I am an avid sports fan, love to dance, which is evident at the ball games, have an affinity for music, I enjoy traveling, and a host of other things. I can say that my love for educating is front and center.”

Richards said her goals for this year include creating an atmosphere of excitement within South Lexington that is infectious for both students and faculty and collaborating with each stakeholder to build a strong educational foundation that transcends and transfers to each grade level to follow. In addition, these goals include serving the students, families, faculty, staff, and community in a manner that creates a triangulation of support that is impactful to our Yellow Jacket scholars.

When asked to provide a quote to share with the community, Richards recited words from John Buchan (novelist, historian and politician): “The task of leadership is not to put greatness into humanity, but to elicit it, for the greatness is already there.”

General news reporter Sharon Myers can be reached at sharon.myers@the-dispatch.com. Follow her on Twitter @LexDispatchSM.

This article originally appeared on The Dispatch: Judy Richards named principal of South Lexington School and Developmental Center

