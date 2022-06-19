ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

AEP Ohio says some customers will be without power till Monday night

By WSYX Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — According to AEP Ohio, as of noon, June 18, 8,000 customers across the state are still without power. AEP also stated that those still without...

mahoningmatters.com

Gov. DeWine wants answers relating to power outages in Ohio

Add Gov. Mike DeWine to the list wanting answers from the state’s largest power provider about outages last week during a record-setting heat wave. DeWine announced Tuesday he supports the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio’s review of outages related to American Electric Power and all companies that serve the state following violent storms that ripped through the state a little more than a week ago.
OHIO STATE
Columbus NAACP pushes to help families impacted by power outages

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As the temperatures heat back up this week, concern is also rising that we could see more power outages across the city. Questions remain about AEP's response to the issues last week. In the meantime, local volunteers are stepping up to assist families still dealing...
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus giving residents options in order to beat the heat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — When temperatures reach above 90 degrees, it can be a challenge for people to stay cool. However, Central Ohio has a number of options to help people to stay cool and also ways to distract themselves from the scorching temperatures. Gateway Film Center opened its...
COLUMBUS, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

3 tornadoes impact Ohio, 2 in Morrow County

MOUNT GILEAD— Damage and the path of debris to a Chesterfield farm across from Maple Grove Cemetery is evident after two tornadoes touched down in Morrow County the night of June 13. Keith Sparks flew over Morrow County surveying the damages. The EF-1 tornadoes, with approximately 105 mph winds, touched down between 11:17 p.m., northeast of Mount Gilead, and 11:22 p.m. near Chesterville, according to the National Weather Service in Cleveland. As of Sunday night, some residents were still without power. A third tornado touched down in Richland County near Butler at approximately 11:33 p.m. All three tornadoes caused significant tree damage and some property damage. Sparks has been flying 10 years. The US Army retiree and Mount Gilead resident offers sightseeing tours. For more on last week’s storm, see coverage beginning on Page 4.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Ohio’s Largest Wildlife Area Grows by 6,898 Acres

MCCONNELSVILLE, Ohio – June 21, 2022 – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife announced today the purchase of an additional 6,898 acres at Appalachian Hills Wildlife Area in southeast Ohio. The acquisition brings the total acreage of Ohio’s largest wildlife area to 54,525 acres of public land for hunting, fishing, trapping, birding, and outdoor recreation.
MCCONNELSVILLE, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Here’s how to skip the line at Ohio BMV

CLEVELAND (WJW) — There’s no more need to take a number and wait in line at the BMV to renew your car’s registration and license plate tags. The Ohio BMV Express kiosks, launched in October 2021, are a self-service way to quickly renew your vehicle registration, taking an average of less than two minutes to […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

SNAP benefits expanded during power outages

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The severe storms that hit Northeast Ohio last week left many homes without power and families with loss of perishable food. Families participating in SNAP who may have lost perishable food in their refrigerators have 10 days to request replacement benefits, according to a Facebook post from the Ohio Association of Foodbanks. […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WYTV.com

SNAP replacement benefits available after power outage

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Food purchased with SNAP benefits can be replaced for free following a power outage. The benefit is not new, but the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services is reminding those that receive food assistance that food that spoils during a power outage can be replaced.
spectrumnews1.com

Neighbors push back on large solar project in southeast Ohio, feel concerns are ignored

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — Dana Schutte lives with her boyfriend, Jim, on 72 acres in Jackson County in southeastern Ohio. It’s where they came to retire. When she bought the house two years ago, she said she had no idea a major solar project had been proposed in the area. The project is called Dixon Run Solar. It’s a 140 MW solar facility proposed on approximately 2,082 acres of privately owned land. SunEnergy1, a solar developer out of North Carolina, proposed the project in 2016. While approximately 2,085 acres are under contract in the project area, SunEnergy1 said in their application to the Ohio Power Siting Board that they only intend to use approximately 1,219 acres for construction and operation. The project is expected to consist of approximately 450,500 PV panels installed in linear arrays.
JACKSON COUNTY, OH

