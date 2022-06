PSE&G is actively working overhead and underground in Hopewell Township. These detours apply to bicyclists as well as cars!. Below is the traffic update. PSE&G and their approved contractors are working overnight along Route 31 (Pennington Road) between Washington Crossing Road and Diverty Road. Work hours are between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. During this activity, lane shifts and flaggers will be utilized to direct the flow of traffic.

HOPEWELL, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO