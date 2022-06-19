ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cochise County, AZ

Special Weather Statement issued for Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-19 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-18 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-23 13:52:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-23 15:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Pima FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the following county, Pima. * WHEN...Until 400 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 208 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Arivaca and Arivaca Lake. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PIMA COUNTY, AZ

