WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A local dog is missing after being hit by a car on Sagamore Parkway before the Soldiers Home Road Overpass. The community has come together in a unique way to try and track down this beloved pet. A search party has been working tirelessly in the heat to track down Texas, a German Short Haired Pointer. Around 10:30 a.m. Monday, he got away from his dogsitters.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO