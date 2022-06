BRIDGEPORT — The Beardsley Zoo is turning 100 and it’s celebrating the best way it knows how — starting with animals and later on, some cake. A live animal program will kick off the zoo’s daylong centennial celebration on Saturday. The zoo will start its birthday bash beginning at 10 am until 3 pm Zoo Director Gregg Dancho will issue a proclamation and attendees can check out the zoo’s animals, a time capsule being planted, register for a contest and more.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 11 HOURS AGO