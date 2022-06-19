Contact Person: Daisy Guerrero, Senior Management Analyst. The City has a “zero tolerance” for illegal fireworks but allows for the sale and use of legal fireworks, identifiable by the California Fire Marshal’s “Safe and Sane” seal. Legal fireworks may be purchased between June 27th through July 4th. Fireworks not purchased at a community sales booth are illegal. Fireworks purchased in another state, over the internet, or from any other source may be illegal. Any firework that launches into the air, propels across the ground, or explodes, is illegal to sell or possess and will result in a $1,000 fine and/or arrest.

ROSEMEAD, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO