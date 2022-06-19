ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chrome Dragons serves food to veterans

By Makayla Schindler
 4 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Chrome Dragons Riding Club held its annual cookout for veterans in front of the West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility on June 18.

The Chrome Dragons is a riding club that likes to drive motorcycles and give back to the community. They were founded in 2016, where they made it their mission to help children and veterans in need.

They started this annual cookout three years ago when Jim Harris, a member of the club, worked for the VA. The only activities they held for veterans were during the winter season, so they decided to do a cookout in the summer.

Fairmont PFLAG chapter hosts community pride event

This is their first year back at the nursing facility due to previous years being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a 12 News interview, Anthony Arey, also known as Big Pat, talked about how it made him feel do this for the veterans.

“It makes me feel good that we can do something nice for these folks, just to show thanks for what they’ve done for us in the past,” Arey said.

Bruce Markley volunteered to make the food for the veterans, making hamburgers and hotdogs in a smoker. They also had macaroni and cheese, baked beans, coleslaw, chips and beverages.

The club plans to host this cookout for the veterans again next year.



WBOY 12 News

