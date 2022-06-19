ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One person dead after tree falls on Biltmore Estate road, striking vehicle, officials say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — One person has died after a tree fell across a road near the Biltmore Estate entrance and struck a guest vehicle, according to WLOS.

A spokesperson for Biltmore told WLOS that the incident occurred during a weather event on Friday.

WLOS reports three adults and one child were in the vehicle when it was struck by a tree.

Each occupant was taken to Mission Hospital where one of the adults died from their injuries, the spokesperson told WLOS.

An investigation into this incident is underway.

The Biltmore released a statement regarding the incident saying:

“This is a devastating tragedy and we are deeply saddened by this news. Our heartfelt thoughts are with the family and their loved ones, and we are offering assistance at this time.”

(WATCH BELOW: Fort Mill apartment building caught fire during Thursday’s storms)

©2022 Cox Media Group

