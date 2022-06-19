One person dead after tree falls on Biltmore Estate road, striking vehicle, officials say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — One person has died after a tree fell across a road near the Biltmore Estate entrance and struck a guest vehicle, according to WLOS.

A spokesperson for Biltmore told WLOS that the incident occurred during a weather event on Friday.

WLOS reports three adults and one child were in the vehicle when it was struck by a tree.

Each occupant was taken to Mission Hospital where one of the adults died from their injuries, the spokesperson told WLOS.

An investigation into this incident is underway.

The Biltmore released a statement regarding the incident saying:

“This is a devastating tragedy and we are deeply saddened by this news. Our heartfelt thoughts are with the family and their loved ones, and we are offering assistance at this time.”

