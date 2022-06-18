ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Monte, CA

Mom of slain LA cop Joseph Santana blames death on DA George Gascon

nypressnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shattered mother of a California cop who was shot and killed alongside a colleague last week has blamed embattled Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon for his death. El Monte Officer Joseph Santana, 31, and Corporal Michael Paredes, 42, were cut down by gunfire coming from inside...

nypressnews.com

County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
El Monte, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
El Monte, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
foxla.com

Boyfriend identified as suspect in double homicide of girlfriend, another man in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES - Authorities Tuesday identified a suspect wanted in the shooting deaths of a woman he had been dating and another man on a Hollywood street. Marvin Francell Williams, 32, is being sought in connection with the shootings of Ajani Patridge, 40, of Los Angeles, and Nadia Campbell, 35, of Hollywood. The pair were shot about 11:15 p.m. Thursday in the 6100 block of Carlos Avenue, and they died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County coroner's office.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Assault Suspect Taken Into Custody At Gunpoint Near 14 Freeway

An assault with a deadly weapon suspect was taken into custody at gunpoint in Newhall Tuesday afternoon. At about 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, law enforcement officers in Newhall encountered an assault with a deadly weapon suspect near the Newhall Park and Ride on Newhall Avenue near the 14 Freeway, according to initial reports.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

Man arrested in Glendora grocery store shooting

An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting that wounded a man at a grocery store in Glendora Monday night.Larry Ronnie Bravo, 25, was arrested in connection with the shooting at Vons, 435 W. Foothill Blvd. in Glendora, according to police.Officers were called out to Vons at about 9 p.m. Monday for a man with a gunshot wound in the store. He was taken to Pomona Valley Medical Center for treatment police said.Glendora police say the two men argued inside the store, and Bravo shot the other man once. The shooting was deemed to be the result of an ongoing domestic dispute, rather than an act of violence, police said.Bravo was arrested in Pomona at about noon. He is being held on $1 million bail and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.
GLENDORA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Newhall Man Identified As Community Pool Drowning Victim

The person who was brought to the attention of authorities as the victim of a possible drowning on Monday evening has been identified as a Newhall resident. Jack Smith, 82, of Newhall, was identified Tuesday as the person who died the evening before in a community hot tub on the 26000 block of Rainbow Glen Drive in Canyon Country, according to Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Mom pleads not guilty to 2021 murders of her 3 kids in Reseda

LOS ANGELES - A woman who allegedly admitted drowning her three young children in a Reseda apartment last year pleaded not guilty Monday to three murder charges stemming from their deaths. Liliana Carrillo, 32, is charged in the April 10, 2021, killings of her 6-month-old daughter Sierra, 3-year-old daughter Joanna...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Nationwide Report

23-year-old Luvia Lopez died, man injured after a wreck in Westchester (Los Angeles, CA)

23-year-old Luvia Lopez died, man injured after a wreck in Westchester (Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 23-year-old Luvia Lopez, from Inglewood, as the woman who lost her life following a wreck Saturday in Westchester. As per the initial information, the crews actively responded to the area at 6925 S. La Cienega Blvd at 6:28 a.m. on reports of a four-vehicle pile-up [...]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Judge Gives Coroner’s Office Whistleblower Choice of Smaller Award or Face New Damages Trial

LOS ANGELES – A judge has given a former coroner’s office investigator the option of accepting a reduction of a jury’s award of $8.4 million in her whistleblower suit against Los Angeles County — in which she said she was forced into early retirement in 2017 in retaliation for raising suspicions about the death of an 8-year-old disabled boy — to $3 million, or face a new trial on damages.
LOS ANGELES, CA
vigourtimes.com

Former OC police officers accused of kidnapping a woman while illegally working as bounty hunters – Orange County Register

Two former Orange County police officers are facing criminal charges after allegedly kidnapping a woman while prosecutors contend they were working illegally as bounty hunters. An Orange County Grand Jury indictment charges Rodger Corbett, 49, of Corona and Kevin Pedersen, 34, of Fullerton with felony counts of kidnapping and false...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Hundreds gather at series of street takeovers overnight in Compton

Despite community outrage and attempts by law enforcement to curb such gatherings, hundreds of spectators and participants flooded Southland streets for yet another series of street takeovers Sunday evening. Dangerous driving stunts, laser pointers and fireworks were amongst the usual antics performed by those in attendance, as they overtook intersections at several locations, including: W. Imperial Highway and S. Western Avenue, Manchester Avenue and San Pedro Street and W. Alondra Boulevard and Central Avenue in Compton. Footage from the scene of the Compton street takeover shows cars coming dangerously close to onlookers as they performed doughnuts around the intersection, with people hanging...
COMPTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Baldwin Hills Shooting Leaves Teen Dead, Man Wounded

LOS ANGELES – A 17-year-old boy was killed and a 23-year-old man critically wounded Saturday in a possibly gang-related shooting behind a Target store in the Baldwin Hills area of Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 3:32 p.m. at the Target store at LaCienega and Obama boulevards, according...
LOS ANGELES, CA

