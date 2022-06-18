Mom of slain LA cop Joseph Santana blames death on DA George Gascon
The shattered mother of a California cop who was shot and killed alongside a colleague last week has blamed embattled Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon for his death. El Monte Officer Joseph Santana, 31, and Corporal Michael Paredes, 42, were cut down by gunfire coming from inside...
Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon on Tuesday defended his policies amid criticism following reports that the deceased suspect accused of killing two El Monte, California, police officers, was on probation at the time of the incident. Justin William Flores, who is accused of fatally shooting El Monte Police Department...
A man accused of murdering a research scientist in Malibu Creek State Park was sentenced today to three years and eight months in jail for attacking two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies while he has been in custody.
EL MONTE, Calif. - The Tunnel to Towers Foundation recently announced it is paying off the home mortgages of the two El Monte police officers killed while investigating a possible stabbing at a local motel. "Corporal Michael Paredes and Officer Joseph Santana were both husbands and fathers, raised in the...
LOS ANGELES - Authorities Tuesday identified a suspect wanted in the shooting deaths of a woman he had been dating and another man on a Hollywood street. Marvin Francell Williams, 32, is being sought in connection with the shootings of Ajani Patridge, 40, of Los Angeles, and Nadia Campbell, 35, of Hollywood. The pair were shot about 11:15 p.m. Thursday in the 6100 block of Carlos Avenue, and they died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County coroner's office.
An assault with a deadly weapon suspect was taken into custody at gunpoint in Newhall Tuesday afternoon. At about 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, law enforcement officers in Newhall encountered an assault with a deadly weapon suspect near the Newhall Park and Ride on Newhall Avenue near the 14 Freeway, according to initial reports.
A former top prosecutor in the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office was properly demoted in the wake of allegations that he sexually harassed a female co-worker for more than 2 1/2 years, a judge ruled Tuesday.
An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting that wounded a man at a grocery store in Glendora Monday night.Larry Ronnie Bravo, 25, was arrested in connection with the shooting at Vons, 435 W. Foothill Blvd. in Glendora, according to police.Officers were called out to Vons at about 9 p.m. Monday for a man with a gunshot wound in the store. He was taken to Pomona Valley Medical Center for treatment police said.Glendora police say the two men argued inside the store, and Bravo shot the other man once. The shooting was deemed to be the result of an ongoing domestic dispute, rather than an act of violence, police said.Bravo was arrested in Pomona at about noon. He is being held on $1 million bail and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.
The person who was brought to the attention of authorities as the victim of a possible drowning on Monday evening has been identified as a Newhall resident. Jack Smith, 82, of Newhall, was identified Tuesday as the person who died the evening before in a community hot tub on the 26000 block of Rainbow Glen Drive in Canyon Country, according to Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office.
LOS ANGELES - A woman who allegedly admitted drowning her three young children in a Reseda apartment last year pleaded not guilty Monday to three murder charges stemming from their deaths. Liliana Carrillo, 32, is charged in the April 10, 2021, killings of her 6-month-old daughter Sierra, 3-year-old daughter Joanna...
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: Sheriff’s deputies at the Lancaster Station received a call of a gunshot victim at a liquor store on 13th Street, West and Avenue I in the city of Lancaster on Tuesday night, June 21, 2022. When deputies and paramedics from Los Angeles County Fire...
A Chino Hills man who allegedly kidnapped, tortured and held a woman against her will had previously worked as a police officer, officials said Tuesday. Peter McGuire, 59, worked at the Huntington Park Police Department from 1986 to 1987 before being terminated, then worked with the now defunct Hawaiian Gardens Police Department nearly a decade […]
A jury will now have to decide whether the 20-year-old driver committed murder when he ran over a 3-year-old boy and his parents while they trick-or-treated.
The post Judge tells triple-murder suspect to consider plea deal in DUI case, but trial appears imminent appeared first on Long Beach Post.
23-year-old Luvia Lopez died, man injured after a wreck in Westchester (Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 23-year-old Luvia Lopez, from Inglewood, as the woman who lost her life following a wreck Saturday in Westchester. As per the initial information, the crews actively responded to the area at 6925 S. La Cienega Blvd at 6:28 a.m. on reports of a four-vehicle pile-up [...]
LOS ANGELES – A judge has given a former coroner’s office investigator the option of accepting a reduction of a jury’s award of $8.4 million in her whistleblower suit against Los Angeles County — in which she said she was forced into early retirement in 2017 in retaliation for raising suspicions about the death of an 8-year-old disabled boy — to $3 million, or face a new trial on damages.
Two former Orange County police officers are facing criminal charges after allegedly kidnapping a woman while prosecutors contend they were working illegally as bounty hunters. An Orange County Grand Jury indictment charges Rodger Corbett, 49, of Corona and Kevin Pedersen, 34, of Fullerton with felony counts of kidnapping and false...
Despite community outrage and attempts by law enforcement to curb such gatherings, hundreds of spectators and participants flooded Southland streets for yet another series of street takeovers Sunday evening. Dangerous driving stunts, laser pointers and fireworks were amongst the usual antics performed by those in attendance, as they overtook intersections at several locations, including: W. Imperial Highway and S. Western Avenue, Manchester Avenue and San Pedro Street and W. Alondra Boulevard and Central Avenue in Compton. Footage from the scene of the Compton street takeover shows cars coming dangerously close to onlookers as they performed doughnuts around the intersection, with people hanging...
LOS ANGELES – A 17-year-old boy was killed and a 23-year-old man critically wounded Saturday in a possibly gang-related shooting behind a Target store in the Baldwin Hills area of Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 3:32 p.m. at the Target store at LaCienega and Obama boulevards, according...
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A wild street takeover blocked at least three intersections in South Los Angeles overnight as dozens of people gathered to watch. Several large groups performed dangerous stunts while others did “donuts.”. In video obtained by Eyewitness News Monday, passengers were seen hanging out...
