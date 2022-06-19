ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

How people around Charlotte celebrated Juneteenth weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved Black Americans in the United States. Specifically, it denotes when Union soldiers arrived to take control of Galveston, Texas in 1865 and informed enslaved persons of their newfound freedoms. Since its inception, the holiday has been uniquely celebrated by...

CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Salisbury Social District opens for 4th of July weekend

SALISBURY, N.C. — Downtown Salisbury Social District (DSSD) will be open to the public beginning Friday, July 1. as part of the city's effort to revitalize small businesses and the local economy. The city is following in the footsteps of many other townships after the state relaxed restrictions on...
SALISBURY, NC
WCNC

QC Happenings: 8 ways to enjoy your weekend in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With sunny skies and warm temperatures, it's shaping up to be a great weekend in Charlotte. Here are some events happening in the Queen City this weekend. Start your weekend off with good eats, live music and fun for the whole family at various Food Truck Friday events happening all over the Queen City. Popular spots this Friday include Cabarrus County Food Truck Friday, Plaza Midwood Food Truck Friday, Black Food Truck Friday, and University City Food Truck Friday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Rock Hill Pride kicks off tomorrow!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This year is the second annual Rock Hill Pride Festival! This event will be held in Downtown Rock Hill June 23rd through 26th. Local businesses and companies across the area have signed up to become allies in this event to create a safe space for all this weekend.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CHARLOTTE, NC
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

StarMed baby formula giveaway starts Tuesday

HICKORY, N.C. — StarMed Healthcare distributed one free can of baby formula per person Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. as the shortage continues across the country. Tuesday's giveaway will be at the Catawba Health Department, located at 3070 11th Ave. Dr. SE, Hickory, NC, 28602. There are...
HICKORY, NC
WCNC

Harris Teeter removing 'controversial' koozies from all stores

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Harris Teeter said it is removing some controversial koozies from its grocery stores after a North Carolina congressional candidate shared her disappointment with the chain. Christy Clark, a former North Carolina representative who is seeking office in House District 98, called on Harris Teeter and its...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

City of Charlotte Arts Board awards $2.01M to Arts & Science Council

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The City of Charlotte Arts and Culture Advisory Board awarded $2.01 million to the Arts & Science Council (ASC) for the 2023 fiscal year. The award includes $950,000 to support ASC operations while the remaining $1.06 million is for ASC to give grants to arts and culture organizations and individual artists in the area.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Downtown Albemarle social district approved

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — Albemarle City Council has approved the establishment of a social district in downtown Albemarle, with expected implementation in August 2022. Social districts are the newest trend popping up across North Carolina, thanks to a new state law. Several cities and towns in the Charlotte area, including Cornelius, Hickory and Kannapolis, have added them as a way to increase revenue for small businesses working in unison.
ALBEMARLE, NC
WCNC

Krispy Kreme is now serving soft-serve ice cream in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Krispy Kreme is now offering soft-serve ice cream to fans in the Charlotte area and 9 other U.S. markets. According to a news release, the "innovative rich and creamy lineup" includes seven shakes, hand-spun and flavored like Krispy Kreme’s fan-favorite doughnuts, led by the Original Glazed.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Deadly shooting in Kannapolis under investigation

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Police are searching for a suspect or suspects after a deadly shooting in Kannapolis Wednesday evening. Officers responded to the area of Fairview Street and South Cannon Boulevard around 7:30 p.m. after receiving several calls about a shooting. Medical personnel attempted to save the person, who died due to their injuries.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WCNC

Hidden hotel fees you should know about

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — You’ve saved your hard-earned money and planned for months – just when it’s time to enjoy your vacation, you realize your hotel stay is going to cost more than what you had budgeted. Why? Fees. The Federal Trade Commission calls it “drip pricing.”...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Could we be at risk for another recession?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Inflation is at a 40-year-high and stock prices continue to shrink. Could this mean we're at risk for another recession? Let's connect the dots. The Federal Reserve just stepped up its efforts to get inflation under control. It raised its key interest rate by three-quarters of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Salisbury nursing home that had multiple COVID-19 outbreaks closes

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Citadel Salisbury, a nursing home that had one of North Carolina's largest COVID-19 outbreaks in 2020, has closed, a security company at the property confirmed to WCNC Charlotte. A class-action lawsuit was filed against the home last May, alleging "severe systematic understaffing" caused by the...
SALISBURY, NC
WCNC

WCNC

