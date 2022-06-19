1 man dead, another injured after falling off boat in Lake Quinsigamond 02:05

WORCESTER -- One man has died and another is injured after they fell off a boat on Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester.

Worcester Police say the call came in just before 6 p.m. on Saturday.

One of the men was rescued from the water by Environmental Police and the body of the second was recovered from the lake hours later, Mass. State Police confirmed.

According to Worcester Acting Deputy Fire Chief Adam Roche, the boat lost control and the men were flipped out. No other boats were involved.

Several agencies, including the Worcester Fire Department and Mass State Police, responded to the scene.

After about 90 minutes of searching, rescue efforts turn into recovery efforts for the missing man, Roche said.

Crews resorted to using sonar technology to search for the body.

"We're watching this, everyone is out there trying to rescue someone and their family is probably just at home thinking that it's just a normal day not even knowing that their loved one is out here," said one woman watching the search.

The current condition of the injured man is unknown at this time.