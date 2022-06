I am honored to have been chosen by the voters of District 2 to compete in the general election. The voters sent a distinct message for change on the Board of Supervisors. Central OC residents and families are struggling, exhausted by high housing costs, crime, and out of control homelessness. Our message of protecting neighborhoods and our comprehensive housing and homelessness action plan clearly resonated. We out-performed expectations in every city in the district and assembled a durable, winning coalition for November. I look forward to hitting the trail again and talking directly to voters about their priorities and how we can work together to solve even the toughest issues in Central Orange County.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO