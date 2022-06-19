State of California adds new restrictions to non-government meetings and gatherings

Only ten days remain until the next employer compliance deadline for CalSavers, California’s groundbreaking program aimed at improving retirement security for all Californians. Employers are required to register for CalSavers by June 30, 2022, if they have at least five employees and do not sponsor a retirement plan. Financial penalties will be imposed for noncompliance.
The California Contract Cities Association (Contract Cities) recently celebrated its 61st Annual Municipal Seminar (AMS) with a historic turnout, bringing together current and prospective member cities and associate partners. AMS also served as a new beginning for the Contract Cities family, with the Summit introducing the new Executive Board. “My...
California is no stranger to disasters. The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) wants to ensure the access and functional needs (AFN) community can respond quickly when disaster strikes. While emergencies are challenging, each Californian has different needs when preparing for a disaster. It’s important to identify...
California Business Roundtable President Rob Lapsley issued the following statement today following the creation of an Assembly Select Committee to investigate California’s high gas prices and alleged price gouging:. “The causes of gas price increases have been investigated repeatedly, with several Attorneys General finding no evidence or indications of...
I wanted to give you an update on the current election process and our results so far. As you know, the primary election was on June 7, 2022 and ballots are still being counted as we speak. We won’t have an official announcement until the election is certified which may take some time. County election officials have until July 8th to report final official results to the Secretary of State.
Howard’s, Southern California’s premier independent appliance retailer, today announced that they have added Neal Razzouk to their senior leadership team. Razzouk will serve as the company’s Vice President of IT & Technology, furthering Howard’s initiative to strengthen its infrastructure in support of future growth and new business development.
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is scheduled to have weeknight closures on westbound State Route 91 (SR-91) to southbound State Route 241 (SR-241) connector starting on Monday, June 20 and continuing weeknights until the morning of Thursday, June 23. The scheduled closures will be as follows:. Monday-Wednesday evenings: 8:00...
