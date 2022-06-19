ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

See 5 planets align this month… If you’re up for it!

By Angela Hutti
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS – Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, and even the Moon are putting on a pretty cool show in the predawn sky right now. From now through the end of June, early risers will get a rare chance to see all the major planets in our solar system clustered together in the eastern and southeastern sky.

The downside: Sunrise in the St. Louis region right now is around 5:37 a.m. So, the best time to look is before 5 a.m., before dawn takes hold and we lose Mercury in the growing light. Also, Mercury doesn’t join the party until after 4 a.m., so your window is 4-5 a.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q3qa2_0gFFJQDq00
Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn to align in the pre-dawn sky in June 2022.

If you are up at that time or decide to get up, the five planets are easy to spot with the naked eye, Venus being the brightest and Mercury the faintest. The planets will appear across the sky in the same order as their distance from the sun.

The last time this phenomenon happened was in 2004, and it won’t happen again until 2040.

One more note: By June 23 and 24, the moon will move between Venus and Mars, effectively representing Earth in the planetary lineup.

