ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At least one tow truck and one semi-truck were involved in a crash at Winnebago Corners Wednesday evening. The accident happened around 6:45. The vehicles involved appeared to be heading eastbound on Route 20 when the tow truck ran into the semi. A witness says they heard the semi was stopped at the intersection of Route 20 and N. Winnebago Rd. when the tow truck ran into the semi, causing the semi to run into another vehicle.

WINNEBAGO, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO