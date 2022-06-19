EPPD investigating body found in West El Paso apartment
EL PASO, TX ( KTSM ) – Officers with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) are investigating a body found at an apartment complex in West El Paso.
KTSM photographers say there was heavy police presence off of the 100 block of Festival Drive.
El Paso Police Crimes Against Persons Unit and medical examiners were on the scene at The Chimneys Apartments.
EPPD officials have not released any information regarding the incident. KTSM will provide an update as soon as the information is released.
