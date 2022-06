North Korea reported an outbreak of an infectious intestinal disease in a farming region even as the country continued to grapple with a serious Covid-19 wave as well as food shortages.Leader Kim Jong-un on Wednesday sent his family’s reserve medicines to the western port city of Haeju for those diagnosed with an “acute enteric epidemic”, according to state news agency KCNA.Mr Kim stressed on the need to contain the epidemic as soon as possible “by taking a well-knit measure to quarantine the suspected cases to thoroughly curb its spread, confirming cases through epidemiological examination and scientific tests”, state media...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO