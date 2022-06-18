Family facing up to 90% income loss after Yellowstone flooding – CNN Video

Some of the forces of nature that helped shape Yellowstone National Park into one of America's most beloved landscapes unleashed a frightening flood this week as warm rains combined with a rapidly melting snowpack to overwhelm waterways.Trees were uprooted and washed away, rivers jumped their banks and tore out huge chunks of highway, bridges were destroyed and homes were swept off their foundations downstream. More than 80 people were rescued from flooded campgrounds and small towns. Remarkably, no one was hurt.The park evacuated 10,000 visitors and has closed its gates while it assesses damage to bridges, roads, trails and facilities....

RED LODGE, MT ・ 5 DAYS AGO