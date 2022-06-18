ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardiner, MT

Family facing up to 90% income loss after Yellowstone flooding – CNN Video

nypressnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTourism industry workers around Yellowstone National Park are feeling the financial...

nypressnews.com

Phys.org

Yellowstone flooding underscores environmental pressures facing US national parks

America's national parks are in crisis, and the environmental disaster unfolding at Yellowstone National Park is the latest example of extreme weather driven by climate change battering parkland. Glacier National Park in Montana is also experiencing severe flooding, in addition to the severe diminishment of the park's 26 named glaciers—some...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

AP PHOTOS: Nature's forces on display in Yellowstone flood

Some of the forces of nature that helped shape Yellowstone National Park into one of America's most beloved landscapes unleashed a frightening flood this week as warm rains combined with a rapidly melting snowpack to overwhelm waterways.Trees were uprooted and washed away, rivers jumped their banks and tore out huge chunks of highway, bridges were destroyed and homes were swept off their foundations downstream. More than 80 people were rescued from flooded campgrounds and small towns. Remarkably, no one was hurt.The park evacuated 10,000 visitors and has closed its gates while it assesses damage to bridges, roads, trails and facilities....
RED LODGE, MT
pethelpful.com

Video of Bison Leaving Yellowstone During Devastating Flooding Is Breaking Hearts

Yellowstone National Park was recently closed to tourists as historic flooding ripped through the area. The floods caused major damage to roads and some houses were even swept away. This caused setbacks for traveler's plans who wanted to visit the beautiful park. Plus, there could be a potential decrease in the area's economy as fewer tourists visit. But the alarm bells that are ringing for many people are how the animals are going to be affected by the floods.
ANIMALS
CNBC

Satellite photos show extent of devastating Yellowstone flood

Floods devastated portions of Yellowstone National Park and the surrounding area earlier this week. Satellite images taken before and after the floods give a sense of the scale. The flooding, caused by heavy rain and the rapid melting of snow, is "unprecedented," the National Park Service said. The northern portion...
ENVIRONMENT
#Cnn#Yellowstone National Park

