ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Guide to celebrating Father’s Day in Huntsville

By Allie Pletcher
macaronikid.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe always love to find unique gifts for our wonderful Dads, especially if we can recommend some that are Huntsville LOCAL and awesome. Here’s how to have the perfect Father’s Day in Huntsville – we’ve listed our favorite things to do as well as local...

huntsville.macaronikid.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RocketCityMom

10 Totally Free Things to Do in Huntsville with Kids This Summer

Summer break can be hard on a parent’s wallet, especially when you’re trying to figure out a way to keep the kids entertained and off devices. Here are 10 totally free things to do in Huntsville that won’t break the bank! I suggest bookmarking it for easy access when you need it most. You can also get free event ideas every day of every week inside our Event Calendar as well as our 2022 Summer Activity Guide for Families!
HUNTSVILLE, AL
biogamergirl.com

Huntsville Bingo: Drag Queen Bingo at the Brass Tap

Enjoy Bingo and Drag Queen performances at The Brass Tap beginning at 8 PM. Bingo cards are $1! You can also purchase all night Bingo cards for $10. Great prizes and swag. The Brass Tap also has daily drink specials and great food at great prices. WHEN: Check the events...
The Cullman Tribune

WildWater holds official Grand Opening Friday

CULLMAN, Ala. – With generations of Cullman County youth decrying the lack of fun activities in town, the City of Cullman Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism (CPRST) department provided their solution on Friday with the ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony of the city’s new water park, WildWater. “It’s awesome to build something this nice for our community to enjoy and to also have something so incredible that it’s going to draw regional attention. People who live an hour or two away are going to be visiting every day. They’ll be spending money in our gas stations and our stores, increasing...
CULLMAN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
City
Madison, AL
Huntsville, AL
Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Society
Huntsville, AL
Society
FOX54 News

The City of Athens celebrates 2nd Annual Juneteenth Festival

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The City of Athens celebrates its 2nd Annual Juneteenth Festival and people are pumped!. Of course, with Juneteenth officially being signed into a federal holiday as of last year, more recognition for the holiday obviously followed. "This is our Independence Day... And this is something that...
ATHENS, AL
RocketCityMom

Awesome Dads of Huntsville: Matt Mandrella, the Music Man

This Father’s Day, we’re making a bit of a departure from our Awesome Moms of Huntsville series to bring you our first ever Amazing DADS of Huntsville! We think it’s about time we started shining a spotlight on notable dads doing big things in our community. You might have seen our inaugural dad hard at work at the new Orion Amphitheater, working with your favorite bands, or planning the next local music festival. Read on to find out more about Matt Mandrella, his life as a dad and as Huntsville’s Chief Music Officer, and why we think he’s an Awesome Dad of Huntsville. Plus get a peek at some of the music on his playlist!
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

North Alabama celebrates Juneteenth with music, food, art

Since 1865, communities across the United States have celebrated Juneteenth, the day enslaved African Americans in Texas learned of their emancipation. This year, that celebration includes a variety of festivals and get-togethers to honor Black history, culture and freedom. Find information about Juneteenth events planned in North Alabama below. Saturday,...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fathers#Botanical Garden#Discount Store#Kiln#Foodie#Localevent#Local Life#Parade#Huntsville Local#Huntsville Time#Midcity
FOX54 News

Juneteenth in The Valley: What does celebrating look like?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Although Juneteenth became an official federal holiday last year, this is something William Hampton, a Huntsville Historian, has been celebrating his whole life. "Juneteenth is important to me because I am a descendant of enslaved persons, not only here in Alabama but in Texas. So, my...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Expanded runway coming to Northeast Alabama Regional Airport

The Gadsden Airport Authority announced last week a project to expand the runway at Gadsden’s Northeast Alabama Regional Airport. The project would expand and strengthen the runway, currently at 6,800 feet, to a length of 11,000 feet. It will also include upgrades and additions to the airport’s fuel farm.
GADSDEN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
Atlas Obscura

To Rediscover a Rare Cave Crayfish in Alabama, Grab a Snorkel

Just 10 minutes from downtown Huntsville, Alabama, a hidden world teems with strange creatures. The 2,500-foot-long Shelta Cave winds below forested hills and suburban neighborhoods. Within the cave, a musty smell wafts through the humid, cool air, and the sound of dripping water echoes along its limestone walls. Among three large halls, up to 30 feet tall and hundreds of feet wide, there are a series of crystal-clear lakes during the rainy season in late winter and spring, when the cave’s water levels rise as much as 15 feet. And it’s in those lakes, in the darkness, that a tiny, translucent crayfish makes its home.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
historic-structures.com

Belk-Hudsons Department Store - Fowlers Store, Huntsville Alabama

When the locally owned Fowler's Department Store opened in 1930, it was one of the largest upscale department stores in Huntsville. Located at 116 Washington Street in the heart of Huntsville's premier shopping district, Fowler's opened directly after the city's commercial 1890 to 1929 building boom period. North Washington Street contained five department stores: Kress, Woolworths, J.C. Penney, Dunnavant, and Fowler's, as well as many smaller shops, restaurants, and two hotels. The area flagship store, Dunnavant's, was located on the same block as Fowler's, but the chain department stores (McClellans, Kress, Woolworths, and J.C. Penneys) were concentrated two blocks south. Fowler's Department Store went bankrupt in 1938 but later resumed business nearby until the late 1970s or early 1980s. In 1940 the northwest building became a Belk-Hudson Department Store, one of a large national chain of stores. In 1944, Belk-Hudson also leased the 1936 east building. This union, joined to serve the space needs of Belk-Hudson, made it one of the largest department stores in Huntsville at the end of World War II. From the mid-1950s to the mid-1960s, Huntsville's department stores gradually moved out of the downtown shopping district.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy