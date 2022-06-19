ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porterville, CA

Authorities responding to plane crash near Porterville

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z4dkk_0gFEqeoM00 Multiple agencies are investigating a plane crash just south of Porterville.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says one person was on board. There is no word yet on whether anyone was hurt or killed.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened before 3 pm on Saturday in an area east of Highway 65 and south of 120.

Photos from the scene show a large swathe of charred grass still smoking from what appears to have been a fiery crash.

According to the FAA, the multi-engine Cessna 336 had taken off from Porterville Municipal Airport and was heading to Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport in Wisconsin.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will continue their investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated.

