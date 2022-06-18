Lego's three-foot tall roller coaster set is for real thrill-seekers only

Amazon was very proud to announce its “first fully autonomous mobile robot” yesterday, and it’s got quite the imposing name — one that implies a monumental shift in the way the company’s human labor force will interact with AI-driven technology. “Historically, it’s been difficult to safely incorporate robotics in the same physical space as people. We believe Proteus will change that while remaining smart, safe, and collaborative,” Amazon explained in its press release. “The robot was built to be automatically directed to perform its work and move around employees—meaning it has no need to be confined to restricted areas.”

