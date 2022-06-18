Mayor Bowser and DC Health Announce That COVID-19 Vaccines for Infants and Children 6 Months and Older Will Be Available at COVID Centers in All Eight Wards Beginning Tuesday, June 21
Today, Mayor Bowser and DC Health announced that the District will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines to children ages six months and older at COVID Centers in all eight wards beginning Tuesday, June 21. The announcement follows today’s approval by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of both the Pfizer...mayor.dc.gov
