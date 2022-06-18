ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Mayor Bowser and DC Health Announce That COVID-19 Vaccines for Infants and Children 6 Months and Older Will Be Available at COVID Centers in All Eight Wards Beginning Tuesday, June 21

 4 days ago

Today, Mayor Bowser and DC Health announced that the District will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines to children ages six months and older at COVID Centers in all eight wards beginning Tuesday, June 21. The announcement follows today’s approval by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of both the Pfizer...

mayor.dc.gov

The Week

CDC approves COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky endorsed on Saturday an advisory committee's recommendation that the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines be approved for children aged six months to five years, CBS News reported. CDC approval was the final step in getting shots into toddlers' arms after...
The Associated Press

FDA authorizes 1st COVID-19 shots for infants, preschoolers

U.S. regulators on Friday authorized the first COVID-19 shots for infants and preschoolers, paving the way for vaccinations to begin next week. The Food and Drug Administration’s action follows its advisory panel’s unanimous recommendation for the shots from Moderna and Pfizer. That means U.S. kids under 5 — roughly 18 million youngsters — are eligible for the shots. The nation’s vaccination campaign began about 1 1/2 years ago with older adults, the hardest hit during the coronavirus pandemic.
fcfreepress

DOH: Covid Vaccine Approved for Children Six Months and Older

Following the approval of two vaccines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Department of Health says vaccine providers across the state are prepared to begin providing COVID-19 vaccinations for children six months and older beginning early next week.
The Cheyenne Post

COVID-19 Vaccines Recommended for Infants and Young Children

Recommendations for safe, free and effective vaccinations meant to help prevent COVID-19 infection and serious illness have been expanded to include children 6 months and older, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH). The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), following authorization by the Food and Drug Administration...
Daily Mail

CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky beams as she says she's approved COVID vaccines for babies as young as six months old - even though just 442 under 4s have been killed by virus since pandemic began

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has officially signed off on Covid-19 vaccines for babies as young as six months old - and couldn't keep the smile from her face as she announced the news. Walensky's approval comes after a panel of advisors to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
CNN

How are the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for young children different?

Finally, vaccines for little kids under the age of 5 are going into tiny arms this week. Since the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended two options for this age group- one from Pfizer/BioNTech and another from Moderna - parents and caregivers may be wondering which one is right for their child.
Fox News

Parents now to decide if they will get their children vaccinated against COVID-19

Parents, many of them first-time moms and dads, will now have to make the tough decision of whether they will get their babies vaccinated against COVID-19. Just last week, the CDC and FDA authorized emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine for kids as young as 6 months old. Parents can choose either three doses of the Pfizer vaccine or two doses of the Moderna shot. Though, a recent Kaiser Health poll found that just 1 in 5 parents say they will get their kids vaccinated right away.
