Mayor Bowser and DC Health Announce That COVID-19 Vaccines for Infants and Children 6 Months and Older Will Be Available at COVID Centers in All Eight Wards Beginning Tuesday, June 21

Parents, many of them first-time moms and dads, will now have to make the tough decision of whether they will get their babies vaccinated against COVID-19. Just last week, the CDC and FDA authorized emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine for kids as young as 6 months old. Parents can choose either three doses of the Pfizer vaccine or two doses of the Moderna shot. Though, a recent Kaiser Health poll found that just 1 in 5 parents say they will get their kids vaccinated right away.

KIDS ・ 7 HOURS AGO