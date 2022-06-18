10440 Mayfield Avenue #2B

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleEXQUISITE 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH COMPLETELY REMODELED CONDO FEATURES SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM, KITCHEN WITH CUSTOM CABINETRY, STAINLESS STEEL...

www.bhhschicago.com

bhhschicago.com

1316 N Oakley Boulevard #3

Amazing industrial penthouse in the heart of Wicker Park with a PRIVATE ROOFTOP with amazing city views. This 2 bd/1.5 ba has hardwood floors throughout, ten foot high ceilings, large windows that drench the unit in sunlight and surround sound speakers throughout the home and rooftop. The kitchen has JennAir appliances, granite countertops and a beautiful glass backsplash. Unit also has a large private balcony for enjoying a morning cup of coffee. Additional storage is available and one garage parking spot is included.
COOK COUNTY, IL
bhhschicago.com

5406 N Paulina Street #3

Spacious vintage 1B 1B apartment in Andersonville is available starting July 15th. Lots of natural light, hardwood floors throughout, ceiling fans, a good sized kitchen, separated living and dining room with a huge bookshelf, queen-sized bedroom, central heat. Tiled bathroom with a tub. In-building laundry. The unit features a back porch perfect for the summer days. Pets are not permitted.
COOK COUNTY, IL
bhhschicago.com

592 Declaration Lane

INCREDIBLE RENTAL IN NAPERVILLE 204 SCHOOL DISTRICT! SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM, 2 1/2 BATH, FINISHED BASEMENT TOWNHOME IN LEGACY FIELDS! CLOSE TO I-88, RT.59 AND METRA! ALMOST 1800 SQUARE FEET OF LIVING SPACE! HARDWOOD AND CERAMIC TILE ON 1ST AND 2ND FLOORS! PROFESSIONALLY PAINTED! GRANITE COUNTERS! PRIVATE MASTER BATH AND WALK-IN CLOSET IN MASTER BEDROOM!! ACCLAIMED DISTRICT 204 SCHOOLS!
NAPERVILLE, IL
bhhschicago.com

1701 Wildflower Court #4128

AMAZING RESORT STYLE COMPLEX!! Renovated and Beautiful 3rd floor 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom apartment facing South West, Balcony, and Fireplace! Breakfast bar and in-unit washer/dryer. Community amenities include swimming pools, gym, lounge, business center w/ WiFi. Tennis and volleyball courts! Pet-friendly living located in the heart of Schaumburg near 90/290 expressways, near Woodfield Mall. Close to restaurants, and Metra. Photos are of model unit but layout and finishes are the same. 48 HOUR LOOK AND LEASE GET A $75.00 REDUCED SECURITY DEPOSIT! ** Many Other Units Available!*Prices Subject to Change*
SCHAUMBURG, IL
bhhschicago.com

3057 Serenity Lane

Charming 3 bedroom townhome with 2 story family room PLUS loft. Upgrades include a roof installed last summer and recent bathroom renovations. Bamboo hardwood floors on the entire first floor. 2 car attached garage and full unfinished basement offer plenty of storage. Close to PACE bus parking, shops, restaurants and more. Welcome Home!
NAPERVILLE, IL
reporterwings.com

5-bedroom Peterson Park home sells for $1.1M

A five-bedroom, 4,652-square-foot vintage house on the Northwest Side that was designed by architect David Saul Klafter sold on June 16 for $1.1 million — a very high price for its specific neighborhood. Klafter, who worked as a draftsman for noted architects Daniel Burnham and Jarvis Hunt, was Cook...
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

1337 W Early Avenue #3

Come home to this recently renovated unit in Edgewater. This 2bd/1ba features a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher, updated bathroom, hardwood and tile floors, and large bedrooms. Enjoy the luxury of in-unit laundry. There is additional storage in the basement for $20/mo! In walking distance of Whole Foods, restaurants, nightlife and the CTA Red Line. Andersonville and Edgewater Beach are minutes away. Unit photos are of a different unit with similar finishes and floor plan.
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

104 E 11th Avenue #303

Welcome to Essex Place in Naperville! Don't miss this beautiful, move-in ready 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo. Living room and dining room open to private balcony. Kitchen opens to LR/DR and features Cherry wood cabinets, Quartz counter tops and stainless appliances. Breakfast bar with decorative drop pendant lighting. Computer nook in hallway. Spacious primary bedroom with private bath and walk-in closet. 2nd bedroom also with full bath. Convenient in-unit laundry. Secured elevator building. One car parking in heated garage. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. Additional $500 pet deposit will be required. Fabulous location! Walk to Jewel/Osco. Minutes to downtown Naperville, Riverwalk, train, shopping and dining. Easy access to I-88. Must have good credit. Tenants pay gas & electric.
NAPERVILLE, IL
bhhschicago.com

135 W 110th Street #1

*** Ready for Occupancy *** Available NoW in PULLMAN ! ! ! 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment with hardwood floors throughout apartment, Large Living room & Dinning Room, Unit was remodeled from top to bottom, new bathroom new kitchen, large enclosed porch with secure windows. Refrigerator & stove included. Close to I-94 & I-57 , public transportation, and near distance to Schools, Parks, and Local Markets and Restaurants. Sec 8. WELCOME. Call now to set up your private tour.
COOK COUNTY, IL
bhhschicago.com

1634 N Winchester Avenue #3

BUILT IN 1990, LOCATED IN THE HEART OF BUCKTOWN + WICKER PARK IS A 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM OVER 2 FLOORS COACH HOUSE FOR RENT. CLOSE TO AMAZING RESTAURANTS, COFFEE SHOPS, COCKTAIL SPOTS & SHOPPING. THE BLUE LINE TRAIN IS A 2 MIN WALK WITH A DUNKIN DONUTS & A STARBUCKS ON THE WAY. 9 MINUTES TO THE LOOP. THIS IS A PRIVATE 2 FLOOR HOUSE COMPLETELY UPDATED . THERE ARE TWO SPACIOUS BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES WITH IN-UNIT WASHER & DRYER. CENTRAL HEATING & A/C. UNIT COMES EQUIPPED WITH A 49" LED TV AS WELL AS BEAUTIFUL SOLID WOOD TV COUNSEL TABLE. PRIVATE COURTYARD. 1.5 BLOCKS TO THE 606. THE UNIT IS SECURED & PRIVATE, PRIVATE, PRIVATE. SECURITY GATES AT FRONT & REAR OF PROPERTY. SECOND BEDROOM HAS ANOTHER SECTION THAT IS 12.5 X 8.25. OWNER IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE AGENT IN ILLINOIS.
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

5457 S Ingleside Avenue #2E

In a courtyard building with lots of greenery, steps from the University of Chicago, find this sunny, updated 2 bedroom condominium. Brand new kitchen with white cabinets, butcher block counters and stainless appliances, as well as a charming eat in space by south facing window.Totally updated bathroom. Freshly painted. Combo washer/dryer in unit. Spacious rooms, lots of closet space. Building has laundry room, bike storage and storage lockers. Very quiet and convenient location. Welcome!
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

10932 W Grand Avenue

This spacious home will be great for a family that enjoys having a HUGE YARD. It also has FOUR roomy BEDROOMS, THREE BATHROOMS, SEPARATE LIVING and DINING areas, as well as a very nicely sized kitchen. The circular driveway in the front along with the carport in the back of the house, provide a large area for parking and convenient access to the home. With an ALMOST HALF ACRE LOT that is mostly fenced, you will have all the yard you need to hang out with friends/family. The location is great! Public transportation is readily available in Grand Ave. Plus, you are one mile away from the supermarket and pharmacy, as well as walking distance from parks, restaurants, and other shops. Easy access to 294 and nine minutes away from O'Hare airport. Schedule your showing today!
COOK COUNTY, IL
959theriver.com

ComEd Offers Energy Saving Tips

ComEd is offering customers tips to save money on their electric bills as more hot weather is forecasted this week. Residents should keep windows shades closed and thermostats should be turned up if they aren’t home and while sleeping. Use fans and ventilation to cool your home and be sure the fan is spinning counter-clockwise to push air towards the floor.
CHICAGO, IL
Forest Park Review

Snapchat crowd storms pool

An out-of-control crowd of teens storming the Park District of Forest Park Aquatic Center, 7501 Harrison St., on the evening on June 14 led the park district to ban non-residents who don’t have pool passes until further notice. While the village and park district accounts disagree somewhat on crowd...
FOREST PARK, IL
wjol.com

Lifestyle Mall at I-55 and I-80 Moves Forward

The city of Joliet approved a development agreement for the Rock Run Crossing project which is being developed by Cullinan Properties. According to the project’s website, the approximately 300-acre project will be “home to retail, restaurants, entertainment, hospitality, office, medical, and multi-family residential.” WJOL has also reported that Hollywood Casino may be moving its operations to the Rock Run site. In addition, construction is underway for a new interchange on I-55 that will provide direct access to the site.
JOLIET, IL
Forest Park Review

Lazy Lion Pancake House

Hundreds of people came out to the Lazy Lion Pancake House opening on June 28, 1965. The A-frame building at 8300 Roosevelt Road along the Des Plaines River was a popular breakfast and lunch spot for nearly 20 years. In the mid-1980s it was converted and renovated for Riveredge Hospital outpatient care and later became a senior center called River Park Center. Tucked behind the building are 24 apartment units that were also built in the mid-1960s. In 1986, volunteers filled sandbags to prevent the Des Plaines from reaching the building.
DES PLAINES, IL
CBS Chicago

'I was flabbergasted': Despite supportive community, Aldi closes its Auburn Gresham store

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Closed without notice!Frustrated people in one South Side neighborhood are starved for answers as to why they weren't told their local grocery store would shut down?CBS 2's Steven Graves reports, the store partly blames crime for the closing.Shirley Bryant and Juanita Love have lived in Auburn Gresham for decades. They're very involved, but said this caught them by surprise. "I came over myself to see and it was closed. The gates were locked. The signs are all gone." The one sign that remains on this Aldi at Ashland & 76th street says "Permanently Closed" and the nearest Aldi...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago's iconic Bridgeport Restaurant near Sox Park is closing

CHICAGO - A popular restaurant on Chicago's South Side is getting ready to close its doors at the end of the month. The Bridgeport Restaurant is located near Guaranteed Rate Field at 35th and Halsted streets. It will close June 30. The restaurant is known as a popular breakfast and...
CHICAGO, IL

