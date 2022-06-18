ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Statement by Mayor Robert M. "Bobby" Dyer on the Passing of Councilman Louis Jones

Virginia Beach, Virginia
Virginia Beach, Virginia
 4 days ago

Today, I share with you my heartfelt sadness because of the sudden loss of a great leader and friend in our community. Council Member Louis Jones dedicated decades of service to our community as a former Mayor, Vice Mayor, and council representative for the Bayside District.

His legacy is drawn from so many significant milestones and accomplishments for the city: the Lake Gaston pipeline, a new convention center, expanded growth in recreation centers throughout the city, protection of our coastal resources, and all the many challenges we overcame as a rapidly growing city. His experience and love for his city helped us succeed on so many levels that carried us into the new millennium.

Louis was a true leader, working and leading organizations throughout Hampton Roads: Hampton Roads Planning District Commission, Hampton Roads Metropolitan Planning Organization, Atlantic Park Community Development Authority, Bayfront Advisory Commission, the City’s Development Authority, the Lake Gaston Water Task Force, the Military Economic Development Advisory Committee, the Minority Business Council and the Stormwater Appeals Board. These were just a few of the many groups where Louis gave of his immeasurable time and commitment.

Personally, I very much enjoyed serving on the Virginia Beach City Council with Louis. In 2004 when I came on City Council, he took me under his wing as friend and mentor, and we formed a very strong bond and close friendship. Louis was blessed with extraordinary business acumen and the ability to look at a situation, assess it, and cut to the core of the problem. Above all, his talent to inspire people resulted in so many good things for our city over the years.

Vision, persistence, knowledge, kindness, and love for Virginia Beach and its people were just a few of the characteristics that described Louis. His dedication to Virginia Beach and the Bayside District was limitless. Because of his belief in what he did and his graciousness when working with anyone and everyone, we are a far, far better city. I will miss him more than I can say.

On behalf of all the members of our City Council, as well as the members of the City of Virginia Beach government, I express our condolences and deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones.

# # #

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Virginia Beach, VA
Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Politics Local
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Virginia Beach, Virginia

Virginia Beach, Virginia

208
Followers
699
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Virginia Beach is an independent city located on the southeastern coast of the Commonwealth of Virginia in the United States. As of the 2010 census, the population was 437,994; Located on the Atlantic Ocean at the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay, Virginia Beach is included in the Hampton Roads metropolitan area. This area, known as "America's First Region", also includes the independent cities of Chesapeake, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Suffolk, as well as other smaller cities, counties, and towns of Hampton Roads.

Comments / 0

Community Policy