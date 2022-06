Incumbent Rep. John Curtis and his challenger in the 3rd Congressional District, Chris Herrod, participated in a debate Friday afternoon on air at KSL News Radio. The debate was moderated by KSL’s Boyd Matheson and Maria Shilaos. Each candidate was given two minutes for an opening speech and one minute per question response. Shilaos said the purpose for the debate was to allow the candidates to talk more about topics and solutions they are for rather than against.

UTAH STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO