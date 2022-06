Sheriff: Child drowns in SW Kansas pond

FINNEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting in May in Garden City have a accused a Kansas felon in connection with the crime. On May 10, police responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of A Street in Garden City, according to a media release. At the scene, police located two individuals with gunshot wounds. EMS transported the victims to St. Catherine Hospital for treatment.

GARDEN CITY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO