ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

1 killed in crash involving a motorcycle on Eastex Fwy at Hopper

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4869ll_0gFEKp3j00 At least one person was killed in a crash in northeast Harris County, officials said.

It is unknown what caused the crash that the Harris County Sheriff's Office said involved a motorcycle.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

Live traffic map

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club !

Comments / 5

Related
cw39.com

18-wheeler crash on Southwest Freeway has all outbound lanes closed

HOUSTON (KIAH) — An 18-wheeler crashed on the Southwest Freeway on Thursday morning that has led all outbound lanes to be closed, Houston police said. The accident happened just before 5 a.m. near Bissonnet Street and the Sam Houston Tollway. The truck hit a traffic sign that has toppled down onto the ground. Hazmat crews are also on the scene.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Man dies in crash after flat tire on Gulf Freeway

HOUSTON (CW39) A man is dead after an early morning car accident in southeast Houston. Houston police are investigating the fatal crash that occurred at 6000 Gulf Freeway (South Interstate Highway 45) service road just past Beltway 8, about 2:15 a.m. on Saturday June 18. The identity of the deceased...
Click2Houston.com

Man fatally shot while sitting inside vehicle in northwest Houston: HPD

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after police said a man was found dead with gunshot wounds inside his vehicle in northwest Houston Thursday. Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 5100 block of Antoine around 12:17 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, police said they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head inside of a Jeep SUV.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
Houston, TX
Accidents
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Accidents
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
101.5 KNUE

So Sad! Texas Child Dies After Being Left in Hot Vehicle

To hear about a child who died in a hot car is absolutely heartbreaking. According to stats from the NHTSA there is an average of 38 children that die each year because of being left in a vehicle in extremely hot temperatures. It’s horribly sad when a child dies due to being left in a hot vehicle but unfortunately that just happened in Houston, Texas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hopper#Motorcycle Crash
KHOU

Body found in drainage ditch in southeast Harris County

HOUSTON — Homicide investigators were combing the banks of a drainage ditch in southeast Harris County where a body was found Wednesday morning. The scene is off Beamer Road near Scarsdale Boulevard. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office and Precinct 2 Constable's Office were on the scene. They...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
theleadernews.com

Man dies in single-car crash near Memorial Park

A man has died after crashing his car near Memorial Park late last week, according to the Houston Police Department. The identity of the victim, a 59-year-old man, according to HPD, was pending confirmation by the Harris County medical examiner. HPD said the man was driving a white Mercedes ML350...
HOUSTON, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man found dead in driveway after attempted car-jacking

HOUSTON - Harris County Deputies say they found the man shot dead in the driveway of his home late Monday night. The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. near Brentway Drive and Balcrest Drive on Houston's Northwest side. Harris County Sherriff's Department says that an unknown amount of suspects arrived at...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
135K+
Followers
14K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy