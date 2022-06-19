1 killed in crash involving a motorcycle on Eastex Fwy at Hopper
At least one person was killed in a crash in northeast Harris County, officials said. It is unknown what caused the crash that the Harris County Sheriff's Office said involved a motorcycle.
