COVENTRY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Sutton man faces charges after police say he assaulted people in a Coventry home. Wesley Kidder, 32, faces two counts of second-degree aggravated domestic assault and one count of burglary. Police say he went into a home on Main Street Sunday and assaulted two household members. They say he crashed his car trying to get away from the police and then ran off.

COVENTRY, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO