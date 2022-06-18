ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Providence, RI

EPHS Class of 1982 40th Reunion

reportertoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe East Providence High School Class of 1982 will let the good times roll and shake it up...

reportertoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

East Providence to hold inaugural Pride parade this weekend

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — East Providence will hold its inaugural Pride parade this weekend. Mayor Bob DaSilva said that community members can start to line up at Pierce Field on Saturday at noon, with the parade kicking off at 12:30 p.m. The parade will run from the field...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Pawtucket to host 4th of July celebration at McCoy Stadium

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket will be hosting a Fourth of July celebration at McCoy Stadium on July 3. The festivities will kick off at 5:30 p.m., with food trucks and live music in the Joseph Jenks Jr. High School front parking lot. Fireworks will headline the celebrating, starting...
PAWTUCKET, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Providence, RI
Education
City
Riverside, RI
City
East Providence, RI
Seekonk, MA
Education
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Seekonk, MA
ecori.org

First ‘7 Rivers Festival’ Celebrates Wood-Pawcatuck Watershed

Glen Rock Brook in South Kingstown, R.I., is part of the Wood-Pawcatuck watershed. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News) Rhode Island is known for its miles and miles of Atlantic coastline, but that’s not the state’s only draw, or even its only aquatic attraction. The Ocean State is also home to miles of creeks, streams, and rivers, including the Wood-Pawcatuck watershed, which will be celebrated this weekend at the inaugural 7 Rivers Festival.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
WPRI 12 News

Hometown Hero: Mason Andrade, North Kingstown

NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Heroes is Mason Andrade. The North Kingstown senior helped the Skippers bring home back-to-back RIIL Division I State Volleyball Championships, while becoming the first Rhode Islander to earn a spot in the AVCA All-American team. “Honestly, it was a reach goal for me, and […]
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschool#Reunion
reportertoday.com

"July events at the Fuller Creative Learning Center"

The Fuller Creative Learning Center continues its schedule of programs and workshops. The schedule for July includes:. Sew a Bag - Tuesdays, July 5-26 6-7:30pm (registration required) Walking Group - Wednesdays, July 6-27 (pending weather) at 10:00am (registration required) Coffee & Connections with East Providence Prevention Coalition - Monday, July 11 10:00-11:00am URI Master Gardener Talk: Native Plants - Tuesday, July 19 6:00-7:00pm Painting with Acrylics - Wednesday, July 20 3:00-4:00pm (registration.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

Movies in the Park at Rocky Point

The Central Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce will once again be hosting Movies in the Park at Rocky Point, presented by Wave Federal Credit Union, beginning on Thursday, June 23, 2022. Gates open at 5:30 pm to the public with free admission and free parking. Central Rhode Island Chamber of...
FUN 107

How Beautiful Hydrangeas Link Fall River to the Azores

If you've ever been to the Azores, chances are you've seen them with your own eyes. Gorgeous pink, white, blue and purple hydrangeas dot the lush islands. They are the perfect complement to the green hills and blue ocean. The hydrangeas are part of what makes Sao Miguel so magical and peaceful.
FALL RIVER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
ABC6.com

Sebastian Maniscalco coming to Providence in late 2022

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — World famous comedian Sebastian Maniscalco will be stopping at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center late this year. Maniscalco will be performing on Dec. 2, as part of his “Nobody Does This Tour.”. Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster and...
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Narragansett (RI)

Narragansett is a gorgeous town in Washington County, Rhode Island, United States. It has an official headcount of 14 532 people according to the last headcount. The population of this town during summer time increases by double to about 34,000 people. The town is perched in a narrow land area...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford native who lost twins to drowning accident, wins “American Chopper” contest

On January 16th, 2010, New Bedford native Paul DeMello lost his 13-month-old twins, Christian and Joshua, in a drowning accident. Joshua died that day and Christian died 3 days later and his parents had his organs donated. The following day, Christian’s liver was donated to a boy named Jose in Texas, and his kidney to 22-year-old Jillian Forgea of Florida – both were life-saving transplants.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
rimonthly.com

Inside the Newport Bermuda Race

Founded in 1906, the Newport Bermuda Race is one of two of the world’s regularly scheduled open ocean races that is held almost entirely out of sight of land. Sailors have nicknamed the race “the Thrash to the Onion Patch” because of the high winds and large waves that competitors encounter along their journey to Bermuda, an island known for its rich agriculture. The race kicked off on Friday, June 17, as 217 boats started their journey from Newport, Rhode Island (unfortunately, there was one unfortunate casualty over the weekend). Depending on the weather, the currents of the Gulf Stream, and the size of the team’s boat, the race takes two to six days to complete. From this past Saturday to this coming Thursday, racers are expected to arrive at St. David’s Lighthouse in Bermuda.
NEWPORT, RI
ABC6.com

Dozens searching Pawtuxet River for missing Warwick woman

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Dozens of people were searching the Pawtuxet river Saturday afternoon to find a missing Warwick woman. 44-year-old Charlotte Lester was last seen on May 16. Her truck was found abandoned at Kent Hospital days after. Kayakers, divers, and dozens of volunteers on foot searching for...
WCVB

Take a tour inside Ball Plant 3, where Titleist golf balls are Made in Massachusetts

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — At a Massachusetts factory, the No. 1 golf ball in the world rolls down the production line at a rate of 1 million per day. The 225,000-square-foot facility, known as Ball Plant 3, is operated by the Acushnet Company in New Bedford, maker of Titleist golf balls and gear. The business dates back to the 1930s when founder Phil Young missed a putt to win a match and decided to create a better ball.
NEW BEDFORD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy