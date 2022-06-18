ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Photos of sexy Australian Keith Urban kicking off his world tour in Tampa

By Ray Roa
cltampa.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeith Urban, a perennial presence on sexy lists across a breadth...

www.cltampa.com

Comments / 2

cltampa.com

Friday's Tampa concert from Dendrons is easily the indie-rock show of the week

Tampa Bay fans of Dehd and Nation of Language are gonna want this Friday, June 24 show by Dendrons on their radar. From the Windy City (like Dehd), Dendrons plays an active, jangly and abrasive brand of noise-pop and has never been afraid to go existential in its lyrics. “Same Spot,” a runup single to 5-3-8, a new album due in August, takes place in a “sprawling, dystopian city—a kind of rusty city hell,” according to the band which brings its shoegazy brand of post-punk to Tampa's Hooch and Hive.
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

Tony Harnell, former frontman of Norwegian heavy metal band TNT, plays solo acoustic in Tampa this weekend

TNT has moved on since Tony Harnell departed, as has Skid Row, which had the 59-year-old powerhouse vocalist at the helm for only a few months. He’s open to doing one last tour with TNT to celebrate its 40th anniversary of existing, but for right now, Harnell brings his four-octave range around the country for a scattered series of solo shows including this one from Tony Harnell happening on Friday, June 24 at the Brass Mug in Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

Tampa Beat Weekend kicks off Thursday in Ybor City and runs through Saturday

You can’t call yourself a fan of the Tampa Bay rap scene if you’re not at Tampa Beat Weekend. Curated by the heads at [beatsnchill], the three-day event is not only a showcase of both established and up-and-coming producers behind the best local rappers, but also a snapshot of the state of hip-hop in Tampa Bay (alum include Doechii, recently named in XXL’s Freshman class of 2022).
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Will Should’ve Brought Different Shoes For His Date

Vanessa told us about her date with Will on our Second Date Update this morning. She told us that the date went great and they went to a beach restaurant to watch the sunset. She told him that she really wanted to see him again at the end of the date, but she hasn’t heard anything since then.
TAMPA, FL
thegabber.com

Live Music on Pinellas Beaches the June 23 Weekend

Friday, June 24: James Galione, 7 p.m. Saturday, June 25: Bud Good, 3 p.m.; Noisemakers, 7 pm. Sunday, June 26: David Massey, 3 p.m.; Bandingo, 8 p.m. Monday, June 27: Florida Folk Show, 5:30 p.m. St. Pete Beach. Chill Restaurant and Bar. 357 Corey Ave. Thursday, June 23: Gale Trippsmith...
GULFPORT, FL
cltampa.com

Photos of REO Speedwagon, Styx and Loverboy in Tampa last weekend

Last Saturday's concert at Tampa's MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre was a classic rock megabill, but at least one of the bands was on tour in support of new material. Styx, touring behind Crash of the Crown released last year, joined REO Speedwagon and Loverboy for the show.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Jeff Took Intimidation To A Whole New Level

Jeff took intimidation to a whole new level on his date with Shannon. Shannon called us up for the Second Date Update and told us that she met Jeff online and they went to Cappy’s on their first date. She told us that they laughed and had great conversations throughout the date.
TAMPA, FL
iheart.com

There is an Island Just a Few Hours From Tampa With Wild Horses On It

Have you ever visited Cumberland Island National Seashore? If not, you may want to add this wild-horse-filled island to your bucket list! This National Park is about 3 1/2 hours from Tampa and just 30 minutes outside Jacksonville in St. Mary's, Georgia. Ferries depart from St. Marys throughout the day...
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

Photos: Too Many Daves plays rare set at Tampa's American Legion in Seminole Heights

Too Many Daves (TMD) dialed the clock back on Friday night when it returned to the stage for a very DIY punk-rock show at the American Legion Seminole Post 111 in Seminole Heights. Dave Decker, who plays in TMD, captured photos of the support acts and handed the glass over to his next of kin, Kira Skye, to handle capturing his own band's set.
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

Bar-B-Que King readies for sleek new restaurant space in West Tampa

COhatch, a rapidly growing, community-driven company which develops innovative shared work and social spaces, is working with local favorite, Bar-B-Que King, to revitalize their restaurant. “We felt incredibly fortunate when we found the site for our West Tampa COhatch, and it already had Bar-B-Que King in it,” said Brian Sanders,...
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

New 'Cats & Caffeine' cafe will open in South Tampa this summer

Similar to Sunshine Kitty Cafe across the bridge in St. Petersburg, South Tampa’s soon-to-open "Cats & Caffeine" is a lounge and cafe with a cause. Cats & Caffeine will debut at 4033 Henderson Blvd. in South Tampa sometime this summer, although there is no exact grand opening date yet.
TAMPA, FL
internewscast.com

More than 1,800 flights delayed Monday at Tampa International Airport

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Across the United States more than 1,800 flights were delayed on Monday, according to Flight Aware. Last Thursday and Friday, Flight Aware tracked more than 12,000 delayed flights. The delays carried over into the weekend, impacting the plans of Angela Osborne and her group as...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Date Night Guide

The Best Birthday Ideas for Adults in Tampa

This is your year. Take the time to celebrate YOU with a birthday celebration for yourself! Who says birthday parties are just for kids? Lucky for you, Tampa has plenty of great places for you to have a blast and celebrate another year of life. We’ve put together a collection of ideas for you to make the planning a little easier.
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

West Coast sensation Fatburger is opening a restaurant in Tampa

The name Fatburger says it all. A California-based restaurant renowned for its hearty burgers is expanding with a 4-store franchise development deal in Tampa in partnership with Whole Factor Inc. The Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express Tampa locations are set to open over the next three years. Whole Factor Inc. is also currently developing ten Fatburger and Buffalo’s stores in Orlando with the first location scheduled to open near the end of 2022. That’s a huge Florida expansion for the West Coast brand.
TAMPA, FL

