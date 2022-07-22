New York Giants training camp 2022: Schedule, tickets, location, and everything to know

The New York Giants training camp for the 2022 season is close at hand, and fans of Big Blue are no doubt excited to see how Brian Daboll prepares the team in his first season as head coach.

The Giants are in rebuild mode with Daboll and new general manager Jim Schoen, but that doesn’t mean the pair of former Buffalo Bills staff members won’t be looking to make the squad a competitive group this season.

Much of the focus in camp will be on Daniel Jones and proving he has franchise quarterback potential, as he heads into the final year of his rookie contract. In addition, one-time Pro Bowler Saquon Barkley will also be looking to show he deserves a big-money contract extension, and that he can stay healthy for a full NFL season.

Plus, fans will be keeping their eyes on the development of first-round picks and likely starters Kayvon Thibodeaux and Evan Neal.

Let’s dive into Sportsnaut’s New York Giants training camp preview. As we examine everything you need to know from the camp’s location, schedule, and storylines to follow.

New York Giants training camp schedule

Since 2013, the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey has served as the team’s training ground ahead of the last eight seasons, and that will continue this summer.

The New York Giants training camp kicks off when rookies arrive on July 19. Then the veterans join their new teammates the following week on July 26. In 2022, there will be 12 practices that are open to the public. You can find the full schedule below.

Wednesday, July 27 – 10 AM ET

Thursday, July 28 – 10 AM ET

Friday, July 29 – 10 AM ET

Saturday, July 30 – 10 AM ET

Monday, August 1 – 10 AM ET

Tuesday, August 2 – 10 AM ET

Wednesday, August 3 – 10 AM ET

Friday, August 5 – 6 PM ET **

Sunday, August 7 – 10 AM ET

Monday, August 8 – 10 AM ET

Tuesday, August 9 – 10 AM ET

Sunday, August 14 – 10 AM ET

** Giants Fan Fest & Scrimmage at MetLife Stadium

New York Giants training camp locations

In case you were curious about where the organization has held its training camps before the current location in East Rutherford, here is a quick overview of some of the previous sites for the Giants’ preseason preparation in the past. Per Pro Football Reference .

2013 – 2022 – Quest Diagnostics Training Center – East Rutherford, New Jersey

Quest Diagnostics Training Center – East Rutherford, New Jersey 2012 – SUNY Albany – Albany, New York

SUNY Albany – Albany, New York 2011 – Timex Performance Center – East Rutherford, New Jersey

Timex Performance Center – East Rutherford, New Jersey 1996 – 2010 – SUNY Albany– Albany, New York

SUNY Albany– Albany, New York 1988 – 1995 – Fairleigh Dickinson University – Madison, New Jersey

Fairleigh Dickinson University – Madison, New Jersey 1975 – 1987 – Pace University – Pleasantville, New York

Pace University – Pleasantville, New York 1974 – Fairfield University – Fairfield, Connecticut

Fairfield University – Fairfield, Connecticut 1972 -1973 – Monmouth University – West Long Branch, New Jersey

Can fans attend the Giants training camp this year?

Yes, fans can attend the New York Giants training camp in person, and for free. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2021 the team only had one practice session that was open to the public. The “Training Camp Fan Fest” event was held inside the team’s location for home games, MetLife Stadium, and featured a nighttime training session, fireworks display, and a meet and greet with Giants legends.

However, it has been confirmed that there will be multiple practices open to the public this summer for the first time since 2019.

Storylines, position battles for New York Giants training camp

Here are the top storylines to follow and position battles to watch during Giants training camp 2022.

Can Daboll turn Jones into a competent starting QB?

There are no ifs, and, or buts about it. All eyes will be on Jones and if Daboll can help him reach the potential the organization felt he had when they took him with the sixth pick overall in 2019. Fans and media will point to the work the new head coach did in helping turn Josh Allen into a superstar for the Bills, while he served as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Yet fans should keep their expectations realistic. Jones and Allen are very different players, however, being hopeful that Daboll can elevate the QBs game is fair. It can’t get much worse right?

The development of Thibodeaux, Neal, and Robinson

Watching the development of top draft picks is always a key storyline in training camps. And the Giants have three players that could get a bunch of focus in Neal, Thibodeaux, and second-round pick Wan’Dale Robinson.

Neal is likely to start and will need to develop fast. The same could be said for Thibodeaux, as the organization homes he can improve the Giants’ pass rush. However, Robinson could be the player that surprises and stands out among the wide receiver corp. with less pressure to do big things in camp. Expect to be impressed with his speed and playmaking ability this summer.

Who will stand out and land a starting O-line gig?

Neal at right tackle, and 2020 first-round pick Andrew Thomas at left tackle, are the likely day-one starters. However, on the inside, things are far from settled. Indianapolis Colts free-agent addition Mark Glowinski has the strongest chance to be the right guard. But fellow free-agent acquisition Jon Feliciano could be in for a fight at center with Nick Gates. Left guard is also up for grabs in a three-way battle between Shane Lemieux, Max Garcia, and third-round rookie Joshua Ezeudu.

