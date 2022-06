June 23, 1945 – — June 11, 2022 (age 76) Richard “Skip” D. Gardner – Downey, Idaho. Skip was born on June 23, 1945 to Margie Sexton and Vernon Gardner in Pocatello, Idaho. He spent his early years at his grandparents’ farm in Inkom – roaming the hills, riding horses, and having fun with his cousins. Later, the family moved to Dubois, Idaho. This is where Skip spent most of his school years, and where he made many lifelong friends who were very special to him. With a “gift of gab”, he told many stories of “ordeals” around Medicine Lodge and the surrounding Dubois area. He and his friends conjured up many adventures during these adolescent years.

POCATELLO, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO