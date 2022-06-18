Multi Alarm Fire in Stockton

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left one person dead early Sunday morning. Sacramento police said officers responded to the 2700 block of Branch Street just after 4 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot at least once. Medics soon pronounced that man dead at the scene, police said. Homicide detectives took over the investigation and, by Monday, were able to identify 28-year-old Deon Conley as the suspect. Conley was arrested late Monday afternoon after detectives served a search warrant at a residence in Sacramento County. He has since been booked into Sacramento County Jail and is facing a charge of homicide. Exactly what led up to the shooting has still not been detailed by investigators.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO