Stockton, CA

Multi Alarm Fire in Stockton

By Carlos Rodriguez
centralvalleytv.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKTON – Firefighters responded to a fire that went to at least three alarms Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported shortly after 2:00pm at a two-story building near the 7400 block of Tam O’Shanter Drive. Arriving fire crews reported heavy smoke conditions. Second and third alarms were...

www.centralvalleytv.net

Comments / 2

 

centralvalleytv.net

Shooting Investigated in Modesto

MODESTO – Police investigated a shooting Tuesday night in a northeast residential area. Shortly before 9:30pm police officers, firefighters and paramedics responded to the 500 block of Ramsey Drive for a report of a person shot. Police officers closed the area as they worked the scene. Relatives and investigators...
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sheriff: 1 Dead In Shooting On Laurelhurst Drive In Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — An 18-year-old man has died after he was shot several times in Rancho Cordova on Tuesday morning. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says, just before 10 a.m., deputies responded to the 3000 block of Laurelhurst Drive to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, deputies found a man who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Medics rushed the man to the hospital, but deputies say the man was later pronounced dead. No suspect information has been released at this point in the investigation. The name of the man killed has also not yet been released.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
KCRA.com

Aerials: Fire destroys much of Stockton building

STOCKTON, Calif. — A building in Stockton was largely destroyed after a fire Monday afternoon, officials said. The Stockton Police Department, which is assisting fire crews with road closures, said a structure near 36 North Wilson Way caught fire. Wilson Way near where the fire started is shut down.
STOCKTON, CA
mymotherlode.com

New Information On Serrano Road Fire

Sonroa, CA– Additional information has been released about a house fire in which a man was rescued in the 19000 block of Serrano Road in east Sonora this past week. It happened on Thursday at 2pm. Agencies who responded included Tuolumne County Fire, CAL Fire, City of Sonora Fire, Tuolumne County Ambulance and the Sheriff’s Office.
SONORA, CA
FOX40

Tracy Police investigating two assaults at Pescadero Park

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — Within the last three weeks the Tracy Police Department said they have responded to two calls for assaults at El Pescadero Park. The most recent one occurred at 2:20 a.m. on Monday when a 32-year-old Tracy man was attacked by an unknown assailant and sustained life-threatening injuries, according to police. Police […]
TRACY, CA
centralvalleytv.net

Truck Rolls Off Highway 99 in Modesto

MODESTO – Emergency personnel responded to a report of a truck that rolled off of Highway 99 down an embankment Tuesday afternoon. Shortly after 6:00pm police and fire emergency responders were dispatched to the area of Southbound Highway 99 near North 9th Street just south of the Carpenter Road overcrossing. Police and CHP Officers located a truck and trailer that had rolled off the highway. The truck came to stop behind a construction company building against an iron fence.
MODESTO, CA
ABC10

2nd person attacked at Tracy's Pescadero Park in three weeks

TRACY, Calif. — Tracy Police are looking for answers after the second attack at Pescadero Park in three weeks. The attack happened early Monday morning around 2:20 a.m. Tracy Police Department said a 32-year-old man was attacked and left with life-threatening injuries. Police said he's in the hospital in critical condition. Authorities have not released any information regarding the type of attack or the circumstances surrounding it at this time.
TRACY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect Arrested In Sacramento Shooting That Left 1 Dead On Branch Street

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left one person dead early Sunday morning. Sacramento police said officers responded to the 2700 block of Branch Street just after 4 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot at least once. Medics soon pronounced that man dead at the scene, police said. Homicide detectives took over the investigation and, by Monday, were able to identify 28-year-old Deon Conley as the suspect. Conley was arrested late Monday afternoon after detectives served a search warrant at a residence in Sacramento County. He has since been booked into Sacramento County Jail and is facing a charge of homicide. Exactly what led up to the shooting has still not been detailed by investigators.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Woman killed in Rancho Cordova crash: Police

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman died and a man was severely injured in a crash over the weekend in Rancho Cordova, police said.  The crash happened on Saturday just before 2 a.m. on Sunrise Boulevard near Gold Country Boulevard. Officers arrived at the scene and said a car was found crashed into a […]
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Sacramento Police investigating north area homicide

The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting homicide that took place around 4 am Sunday morning. The Sacramento Police Department posted the following press release on its Facebook page. Homicide Investigation – 2700 Block of Branch Street. On June 19, 2022 shortly after 4 a.m., Sacramento Police Department...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Fire destroys several buildings at Modesto plumbing company

MODESTO, Calif. — Several buildings were destroyed in a fire at a business in Modesto, authorities said. The fire happened at 2:30 Sunday morning at Abe's Discount Plumbing and Electrical on South 9th Street, the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District told KCRA 3. Every building on Abe's Discount Plumbing...
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Airport Escape: Dispatch Audio Describes Arrested Passenger’s ‘Unexpected Takeoff’ In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A passenger arrested and taken off a plane at Sacramento International Airport slipped one hand out of his handcuffs and made his getaway. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office dispatch audio recordings describe the unexpected takeoff at Sacramento International Airport. Deputy: “…I need additional…just got away…he’s in the parking garage…” After what started as a routine arrest, the suspect made a run for it and was somehow able to remove one hand from his cuffs while the other hand was still in them. Deputies sent out his description: Deputy: “…with blue slides and iand he does still have handcuffs on the right…” Deputy: “…do...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Cordelia, Greenvalley to get Fairfield police substation

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Some longtime residents in the Fairfield area will soon have an entire unit of police stationed right in their neighborhood. For decades, residents in Cordelia and Green Valley, located about 15 minutes outside of Fairfield, worried that when they called police it’d take a long time to respond. Even when police […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Fundraiser for California gas station employee who messed up at pump

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. - A fundraiser has been started for a former gas station manager in California who was fired when he severely undercharged customers for gas. John Szczecina told Sacramento-station KCRA that this last week has been a nightmare for him after accidentally charging 69 cents a gallon for gas at a station in Rancho Cordova.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
ABC10

1 person hospitalized after shooting in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Modesto Monday night. A spokesperson for the Modesto Police Department said the shooting happened along the 1300 block of Conrad Way. Officers arrived to the area and found one person shot. The person was taken...
FOX40

Vacaville mother pleads for daughter’s killer to come forward

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A San Diego woman was found dead in Mexico, and now the FBI is looking for the man they believe is responsible for her death. The woman’s mother lives in Vacaville, and she’s pleading for him to come forward. “She was 40. Her birthday was supposed to be June 26,” Denise […]
VACAVILLE, CA

