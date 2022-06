LOGAN – The number of jobs added to Utah’s economy continues to grow while the state’s unemployment claims continue to drop. According to Utah’s Department of Workforce Services employment summary for May 2022, which was released just last week, Utah’s nonfarm payroll has increased 3.5% over the past 12 months adding a cumulative 55,500 jobs since May 2021.

