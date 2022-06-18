“Change Course”: Dana Perino Offers Advice To A White House In Crisis

Fox News co-host Dana Perino slammed leading Democrats on "The Five" Monday for continuing to push a woke agenda and unpopular issues that do not seem to resonate with voters. DANA PERINO: The left is eating itself alive and people like Van Jones and Hillary [Clinton] are trying to tell them that, but one of the funniest anecdotes about ‘latinx’ is that last week, there's a Democrat of New York, Ritchie Torres, congressman, and he said "nobody actually uses the phrase." But then people pointed out that his Twitter account had used it several times. And that's why your young staff should not do your Twitter account.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO