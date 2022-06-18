ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Change Course”: Dana Perino Offers Advice To A White House In Crisis

Cover picture for the articleBeing the President is never easy. However, the Biden Administration has been forced to cope with a list of unprecedented crises. And according to the polls, voters aren’t convinced they’re up to the task. Earlier this...

CNN reporter defends Biden's mental strength, says the 'gears of his mind are working'

CNN correspondent John Harwood defended President Biden against critics who have concerns over the president's age during a segment on Sunday’s "Reliable Sources." On Thursday, The Atlantic writer Mark Leibovich penned an article pleading Biden not to run for re-election in 2024 due to concerns over his age. Biden, who is already the oldest person to hold the office, will turn 80 in November and would be 82 by the beginning of a potential second term.
Joy Behar says 'The View' changed when Trump got elected: 'We used to have more laughs'

"The View" co-host Joy Behar said Monday that the show "changed" when former President Donald Trump was elected, adding that before him, they "used to have more laughs." During Monday's episode, "The View" hosts discussed the show's reunion special that is set to air on Hulu on Monday. After playing a preview of the special, during which the original hosts talked about the public criticism of the show, co-host Whoopi Goldberg asked the hosts about how social media changed the show and "life as we know it."
Dana Perino on Democrats continuing to push unpopular issues: The left is 'eating itself alive'

Fox News co-host Dana Perino slammed leading Democrats on "The Five" Monday for continuing to push a woke agenda and unpopular issues that do not seem to resonate with voters. DANA PERINO: The left is eating itself alive and people like Van Jones and Hillary [Clinton] are trying to tell them that, but one of the funniest anecdotes about ‘latinx’ is that last week, there's a Democrat of New York, Ritchie Torres, congressman, and he said "nobody actually uses the phrase." But then people pointed out that his Twitter account had used it several times. And that's why your young staff should not do your Twitter account.
