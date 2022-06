The Staircase is the latest true-crime sensation that has Hulu viewers talking. The show stars Colin Firth as a man who is accused of killing his wife, portrayed by Toni Collete. Throughout the ordeal, the show features the couple's adult children, one of whom, Todd Peterson, is played by Patrick Schwarzenegger. The name probably rings a bell, as Patrick is the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver. In other words, Patrick is the son of the Terminator and hails from one of America's most famous political families, as Shriver is a part of the Kennedy family.

