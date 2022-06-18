Brain Health and Aging, The Basics

By Teresa Carr

Happy Father’s Day! June 19 is Father’s Day and this is a day to celebrate fathers and fatherhood in general, including father-figures such as guardians and grandfathers. It is a time set aside to value a father’s role in one’s life and to reflect upon paternal bonding. Be sure to do something special for father, dad, step-dad, grandpa, or even the single mom. Take the time to show him (or her) your love while you still have the chance. You will never regret it.

From the Administration for Community Living (ACL) “Talking about Brain Health & Aging, The Basics.” Aging well depends on your genes, lifestyle choices, and environment. Even if you’re healthy, brain changes as you age may lead to increased challenges with multitasking, paying attention, and recalling words. However, most of us – at any age – can learn new things and improve skills, which can be important for maintaining our independence. These tips may help you stay active and healthy, physically and mentally:

● Eat or drink less sugar, salt, and solid fat

● Eat more fruits, vegetables, and whole grains

● Choose lean meats, fish, or poultry

● Control portion sizes

● Choose low- or non-fat dairy

● Drink adequate fluids

● Make physical activity a part of your routine

● Seek exercise guidance from a health care provider

● Join programs that teach exercise safety

● Volunteer or work

● Join a social club or gather with friends

● Get 7-8 hours of sleep every night

ACL is an operating division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Severe summer weather and conditions can increase your risk of falling. Falls are not a normal part of aging, but as we age, we may be more susceptible to serious injury from a fall. An older Ohioan falls every two minutes and someone is injured in a fall every five minutes. However, most falls can be prevented when you understand your risks and take steps to remove or avoid hazards.

· Heat and dehydration can make you dizzy, which can lead to falls. Drink plenty of liquids and seek cool shelter during the hottest part of the day.

· Summer storms can cause a variety of tripping hazards from power outages to debris on outdoor walkways.

· Never walk or drive into flood waters! Still water can make you trip and moving water can knock you off of your feet.

· Now that warm weather is here, you are likely to be more active. Ask your doctor or physical therapist about strategies to safely increase your activity levels.

Stay cool and stay steady this summer.

Just A Thought: “He didn’t tell me how to live; he lived, and let me watch him do it.” ~Clarence Budington Kelland, “It’s Fun Being a Father,” 1927