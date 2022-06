The best day of Tom Mann’s life ended up turning into a day of “irreversible heartbreak.” Mann, 28, best known for his appearance on X Factor in 2014, shared tragic news on Instagram Monday, saying his beloved wife-to-be never made it down the aisle on Saturday. His fiancée Danielle Hampson, 34, died on their wedding day. Posting a photo of Hampson and their eight-month-old son Bowie, Mann said he couldn’t “believe I am writing these words.” “My darling Dani – my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life – passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning, 18th...

