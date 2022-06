LOGAN — Police and paramedics were called to a single vehicle rollover Monday morning in Logan Canyon, US-89. The crash occurred near Wood Camp around 8:15 a.m. Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cade Brenchley said a Dodge Dakota was travelling near milepost 472, when it went off the road and into the Logan River. Passing motorists rushed to help the occupant out of the truck.

LOGAN, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO