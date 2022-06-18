4 buildings at Kitt Peak lost in wildfire

There's plenty of nightlife around downtown Tucson.Andrew Ling/Unsplash. Around greater Tucson, there are plenty of activities to take in throughout the year. While the sweltering summer heat might make some of those outdoor activities a bit of a challenge, there are still plenty of indoor activities to take in, restaurants to enjoy, and beverages to sip. Everyone has their own “must-see” destinations, favorite restaurants, and cozy shops they like to kick their feet up and relax in. For anyone interested in (possibly) something new to try at some point in the coming months, here are a handful of the most enjoyable sights, smells, tastes, and sounds, at least according to me.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 14 HOURS AGO