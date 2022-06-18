ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

4 buildings at Kitt Peak lost in wildfire

By Associated Press
azpm.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour non-scientific buildings at the Kitt Peak National Observatory southwest of Tucson have been lost in a wildfire, but early indications show other buildings on the property don't appear to be damaged. As of Saturday afternoon,...

news.azpm.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 15 News

4 buildings at observatory in Arizona lost in wildfire

TUCSON, AZ — Four non-scientific buildings at the Kitt Peak National Observatory southwest of Tucson were lost in a wildfire, but early indications show other buildings on the property didn’t appear to be damaged, authorities said Saturday. Buell T. Jannuzi, who leads the Department of Astronomy at the...
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
KOLD-TV

Crews contain office fire near Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews at the scene of a mobile home fire near Tucson have gotten the blaze under control. According to Northwest Fire District, the fire broke out at a modular building sales office off of Linda Vista and Tiffany Loop. Linda Vista was shut down...
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#The University Of Arizona
azbigmedia.com

350 acres of land in Casa Grande sells for $20 million

Arizona Land Consulting, the Valley’s leading, female-owned land consulting firm, announced today the closing of a 350-acre property in Casa Grande for $20 million. The land in Casa Grande sits near Lucid Motors, with whom Arizona Land Consulting sold two parcels of land to last month for $17.3 million.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
flyfishings.art

Hunting License Tucson Az

Hunting License Tucson Az. No felony convictions involving theft or deadly weapons; $37.00 (resident) and $160.00 (nonres). Discharge of firearms is prohibited at all pima county parks. Learn more about arizona’s hunting regulations and how to apply for a. Your arizona guided quail hunt excludes. Source: tucsonguide.com. Source: www.fortpeckguide.com.
TUCSON, AZ
Eastern Progress

Get pro tips on summertime barbecuing from these Tucson experts

If you ask Jordan Rhone at Da Boots BBQ Shop on Tucson’s south side, he’ll set you straight about the difference between barbecue and grilling. Barbecue is the art of low and slow. Grilling is high heat and fast sizzle. Anyone can throw a burger or chicken thigh...
TUCSON, AZ
KTAR.com

Crews continue battle against Contreras wildfire in southern Arizona

PHOENIX — Fire crews continued work to contain a lightning-caused wildfire in southern Arizona on Saturday, authorities said. The Contreras Fire sparked June 11 on a remote ridge of the Baboquivari Mountains about 60 miles southwest of Tucson. It has grown to 17,646 acres by Saturday afternoon, with no...
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGUN 9

Monsoon gets active with daily storm chances

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A busier monsoon day!. Clouds and storms will increase, mainly after 11 AM, and through the afternoon. A 50% chance for thunderstorms across Tucson today, with blowing dust potential near approaching storms. Daily highs will hover between the upper 90s and low 100s, depending on...
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

Favorite Restaurants and Activities to Take in Around Tucson

There's plenty of nightlife around downtown Tucson.Andrew Ling/Unsplash. Around greater Tucson, there are plenty of activities to take in throughout the year. While the sweltering summer heat might make some of those outdoor activities a bit of a challenge, there are still plenty of indoor activities to take in, restaurants to enjoy, and beverages to sip. Everyone has their own “must-see” destinations, favorite restaurants, and cozy shops they like to kick their feet up and relax in. For anyone interested in (possibly) something new to try at some point in the coming months, here are a handful of the most enjoyable sights, smells, tastes, and sounds, at least according to me.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Agencies respond to gas-line break in Marana

MARANA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Several different agencies responded to a gas line break near Ina and Thornydale in Marana early Tuesday, June 21. Crews from the Northwest Fire District, Marana Police Department and Southwest Gas were on the scene, which was behind the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit at 7077 N. Thornydale Road.
MARANA, AZ
SignalsAZ

Pima County Defensible Space Tips

As monsoon season begins, conditions in Arizona remain dry and the risk of fire remains high. To protect structures from becoming potential fire losses, Pima County’s Development Services Department (DSD) has released a set of guidelines to highlight the need for “defensible spaces” around structures, free of flammable items such as leaf piles and dry grass. These spaces are essentially buffer zones between the building and any materials that might help the fire to spread.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
933kwto.com

Springfield Women Back in Greene County Following Arizona Arrest

Two women from Springfield have been returned to the Greene County area following their arrest in May for a custody dispute. Brittany Barnes and her wife, Ceairah Beverly, were arrested in Tucson, Arizona after the couple took Barnes’ children across state lines without permission. Barnes’ does not have custody of her children, and therefore violated the terms of her visitation privilege’s.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy