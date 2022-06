PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Pensacola police are seeking information in a shooting at Attucks Court, 1300 W. Cervantes St., that left a man and woman dead Wednesday. The incident happened at 10:38 a.m. Officers responding the location after several 911 calls regarding shots being fired found two victims. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to a local hospital where she died of her injuries, authorities said.

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO