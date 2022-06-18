Beau Hossler What's In The Bag?

Beau Hossler enjoyed a successful amateur career before turning professional in 2016. An equipment-free agent, Hossler uses a range of clubs from Titleist, Callaway and Odyssey, with the American donning Travis Matthew apparel and FootJoy shoes.

Driver

Titleist TSi3

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Starting at the top of the bag is a Titleist TSi3 driver with 10.5 degrees of loft, which is a touch higher than the average loft used by PGA Tour players in this department. Along with the TSi3, Hossler has been known to swap in a TaylorMade Stealth , with both drivers featuring a Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 TX shaft.

Fairway

Callaway Rogue ST LS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He then carries a Callaway Rogue ST LS fairway wood which we believe has roughly 15 degrees of loft.

Hybrid

Callaway Apex UW

(Image credit: Matthew Moore)

Hossler has the Callaway Apex UW set at 21-degrees and with a UST Lin-Q M40X TSPX 8F5 X shaft. Providing old-school looks, it is designed with fairway wood-like distance and hybrid precision.

Irons

Titleist T200, Titleist 620CB

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the iron department, Hossler has a mixture of Titleist irons, with a T200 four-iron, his longest in the bag. In addition to having the T200 in a four-iron, he then has 620CB's, which go from 5-9-iron. Featuring a Project X IO 115 6.5 X shaft, all of his irons have lead tape on the back. The reason as to why he has added the tape is unknown, however, lead tape is usually added to alter the weight of the club, how it feels, the effect it has on the ball’s trajectory, and to help cure a swing defect.

Wedges

Titleist Vokey Design SM9, Vokey Wedgeworks 2021 Proto

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the scoring section of the bag we find some of the best golf wedges in the game, with Titleist Vokey Design SM9' s featuring in a 46-10F, 50-12F and a 54-10S. Along with the SM 9's, Hossler also has a Vokey Wedgeworks 2021 Proto in a 60-degree loft. All have a Project X LS 120 6.5 X shaft, with the American almost completing a full Titleist bag.

Putter

Odyssey 2-Ball Ten

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the only non-Titleist clubs in the bag is his Odyssey 2-Ball Ten , which has only been added since early 2022. It seems that Hossler has always used Odyssey putters, with the American previously using the White Hot OG #7.

Ball

Titleist -Pro V1X

(Image credit: Getty Images)

His golf ball of choice is the Pro V1x, specifically the - model of one of the best golf balls on the market. Designed for players seeking a high flight, it is perfect for those who have a lower full swing spin and want a firmer feel. Hossler also marks his golf ball with his initials 'BH' just above the -Pro V1x.

