Interesting chain of events for 2022

New York Daily News | Kristie Ackert: While it had previously been reported that Aaron Judge’s arbitration hearing was scheduled for today, news broke on Tuesday evening that it’s actually going to be on Friday. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, it was not rescheduled, and the date was previously misreported; however, The Athletic’s Lindsey Adler said she spoke to Judge and Aaron Boone under the pretense of a Wednesday hearing and neither corrected her. Either way, Judge reports being unconcerned about the process, but also remembers the famously contentious hearing of Dellin Betances back in 2017.
