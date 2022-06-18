ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Interesting chain of events for 2022

By Deadhead1
Pinstripe Alley
 3 days ago

Thought I would share this article explaining how one player led to...

www.pinstripealley.com

Pinstripe Alley

My Favorite Yankee Team: The 2009 Yankees

I'll take a break from arguing with people in the comments section* to talk about something fun for a bit. So truthfully, this was not that hard of a choice for me. You see, despite being in my late twenties, I've only been a fan since 2007. You know who got me into the game?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Going outside the box

Thinking about favorite Yankee teams and there are a lot of obvious contenders. Even though I'm a big fan of history, I can't say a team like the 27 Yankees or any of the DiMaggio era teams as a team I've actually watched will hold more sway in my memory. Even there, several easy contenders with the 96 and 98 Yankees. 1996 is the first year I followed my team to the World Series and I still think the 98 team is one of the best of all time but let's go outside the box and pick a non World Series year.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Can Gleyber Torres put it all together?

Last Sunday, Gleyber Torres dug in for a 1-0 pitch in the fifth inning against the Blue Jays. Right-hander Adam Cimber delivered a slider that didn’t slide, and Torres took advantage, sending it on a line to the left-center-field wall. Torres was both all over Cimber, attacking the reliever aggressively early in the count, and in control, letting the hanging slider come to him, staying behind the ball and giving himself the chance to drive it out into the gap.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mitch Garver
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 6/22/22

New York Daily News | Kristie Ackert: While it had previously been reported that Aaron Judge’s arbitration hearing was scheduled for today, news broke on Tuesday evening that it’s actually going to be on Friday. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, it was not rescheduled, and the date was previously misreported; however, The Athletic’s Lindsey Adler said she spoke to Judge and Aaron Boone under the pretense of a Wednesday hearing and neither corrected her. Either way, Judge reports being unconcerned about the process, but also remembers the famously contentious hearing of Dellin Betances back in 2017.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Aaron Hicks’ season has been weird, misleading, and not that bad

Over the course of this fantastic season, perhaps more than anyone else, Aaron Hicks has fallen out of favor with much of the Yankee fanbase. This is not without valid reason; even after last night’s heroics, he has been a below-average hitter overall, and has hit for almost no power this year. All of this is also happening in the shadow of several stellar starts from the Yankees’ biggest sluggers, along with a few resurgences from players who were also struggling.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Rivalry Roundup: White Sox outlast Blue Jays in 12 wild innings

Last night saw a ninth inning Yankees’ rally fall just short in a 5-4 loss to the Rays. A potential game-tying Aaron Judge home run fell just a few feet short, getting caught on the warning track for the final out of the game. Even in a loss, it was an impressive effort to fight back and even get that close, considering they were down 5-2 going into the inning.
CHICAGO, IL
Pinstripe Alley

Today on Pinstripe Alley - 6/22/22

To compile a record like 50-17, you have to survive a number of close calls. We’ve gotten pretty accustomed to the Yankees pulling out games like last night, tight ones that could go either way. They weren’t able to seal the deal in a one-run loss, but that they made it so close at the end at least goes to show how relentless this club is. Even when it looks like they’re out, they consistently find a way to get off the mat and stay in the fight.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Some Good, Some Bad

It looked like the Yankees were cruising to their 50th win of the season on Father’s Day, but alas, the Toronto lineup had other plans, knocking in seven runs across two innings to secure a 10-9 victory and avoid the sweep. That cut the Yankees’ lead in the division all the way down to just 11 games — not a bad spot to be in during the third week of June.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Joey Gallo is playing around with a new stance

2022 has been a whirlwind of a campaign for Joey Gallo. The last few weeks have been much, much better, but before then, he had been performing as poorly as he had since his abbreviated second season in the league by a considerable margin. Since Gallo’s semi-permanent move back his natural position, right field, he has been visually more comfortable on defense and is without question taking better swings in each and every at-bat.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Josh Donaldson and his weird year

As Sam noted a month ago, Josh Donaldson has had somewhat of a weird year with the Yankees so far. Even with a good homer yesterday, he has been merely OK at the plate and especially off since returning from the IL on June 3rd. Back in May, Donaldson started...
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

The Yankees have opened up their challenging section of the schedule with a bang, sweeping the Rays and taking the first two of three against the Blue Jays to further their division lead into the double-digits. A rematch with the Rays and a meeting with the Astros remains, but the way things are going for the Yanks anything less than series wins in both of those matchups would be a disappointment. Should expectations continue to be met, this team is heading for historic comparisons.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 9, Blue Jays 10: Bullpen meltdown snaps winning streak

The Yankees entered today’s game flying high, seeking a sweep of their division rivals and their 10th win in a row. Although Luis Severino had strikeout stuff and the offense was able to pounce on Yusei Kikuchi, the bullpen simply couldn’t hold the 8-3 lead and allowed Toronto to sneak away with one win in the series.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 4, Rays 2: Hicks saves the day after Cole’s no-no bid goes haywire

The magic of baseball is that it can keep your heart racing on any given night, even when your favorite team is in the middle of one of the best years you’ve ever seen. The Yankees won their 50th game of 2022 already on Monday night. It is unbelievably rare to see a team with 50 victories when Father’s Day was just yesterday, and this team has been overpowering enough to make most of the W’s a breeze, all things considered.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays: Series Preview

Last Tuesday, the Yankees started off a 13-game stretch against the Tampa Bay Rays, Toronto Blue Jays, and Houston Astros, a stretch that was considered by many to be the first major test that the Bronx Bombers would face. Well, they could hardly have gotten off to a better start to that stretch, as they swept the Rays at Yankee Stadium and took two of three from the Jays in Toronto. Thanks to these two series, they hold an 11-game lead in the American League East.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

