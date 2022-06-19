ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC Health Department Closes Probe of Legionnaires' Outbreak After 2 Deaths

NBC New York
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Legionnaires' disease outbreak in the Bronx that claimed two lives and hospitalized more than two dozen others has ended, New York City health officials said Friday. It's been four weeks since the last new case, the Health Department reported, and through its...

www.nbcnewyork.com

