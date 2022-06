Broken Bow hosted Imperial for a legion baseball juniors and seniors doubleheader Monday night at Paul Brown Field. The Bow juniors won their 6th in a row with a 12-4 win. Broken Bow had 15 hits in the game. Max Denson had a big night at the plate going 3 for 4 with 3 runs scored and 5 runs batted in. Coy Wardyn was 2 for 4 with 4 RBI. Zach Loy was 3 for 3 with 2 runs scored, Eli Coble was 3 for 3 with 4 runs scored, and Brice Chaplin also had a multi hit game going 2 for 3 with 2 runs scored and 1 RBI. The Bow juniors are now 14-4 on the season.

BROKEN BOW, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO