OMAHA, Neb. — A Texas A&M victory in the third game of the College World Series is just a matter of time. At least 3 1/2 hours to be exact. Since an April surge, the Aggies are 7-2 in the third games of a conference series or postseason tournament. They are 5-1 in third games that lasted more than 3 1/2 hours.

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO