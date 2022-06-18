News Release -- Boat Parade at Harborfest Cancelled due to High Waves
City of Rochester
News Release
(Saturday, June 18, 2022) – The Boat Parade of Lights portion of this weekend’s Rochester Harborfest has been canceled due to dangerous lake conditions with 5 to 7 foot waves expected to continue through the evening.
The parade was scheduled for 9 p.m. today. All other portions of the Harborfest, taking place place through Sunday afternoon, remain on schedule.
