News Release -- Boat Parade at Harborfest Cancelled due to High Waves

City of Rochester

News Release

(Saturday, June 18, 2022) – The Boat Parade of Lights portion of this weekend’s Rochester Harborfest has been canceled due to dangerous lake conditions with 5 to 7 foot waves expected to continue through the evening.

The parade was scheduled for 9 p.m. today. All other portions of the Harborfest, taking place place through Sunday afternoon, remain on schedule.

To learn more, visit: www.cityofrochester.gov/harborfest/.

##

News Media: For more information, call 428-5990.