The 2016 NBA Finals will live long in the memory of NBA fans around the world. The Golden State Warriors led by Stephen Curry were on the verge of the greatest season in NBA history as they had won a record 73 games in the regular season and went up 3-1 in the Finals over the Cleveland Cavaliers. What followed, however, was the greatest comeback in NBA history as the Cavaliers became the first team to ever overcome a 3-1 deficit in the Finals.

