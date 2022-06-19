ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keir Starmer accuses government of ‘pouring petrol on fire’ of rail strike dispute

By Ashley Cowburn
 4 days ago

Sir Keir Starmer has accused Boris Johnson and the transport secretary Grant Shapps of “stoking divisions” over nationwide rail strikes set to take place this week.

The Labour leader will accuse the government of “pouring petrol on the fire” over its handling of the dispute with unions, instead of attempting to take the heat out of the row.

His remarks come after the Rail, Maritime and Transport union ( RMT ) confirmed on Saturday the strike action would go ahead after the failure of talks to resolve a bitter dispute over workers’ conditions.

Union members at Network Rail and 13 train operators will stage 24-hour walkouts on 21, 23 and 25 June , with disruption also possible for the rest of the week. There will also be industrial action on London Underground services on 21 June.

Over the weekend, the chief executive of the industry group UKHospitality, Kate Nicholls, suggested the tourism, leisure and theatre industries were “looking at an economic hit of over a billion pounds” .

In a speech to the Labour Local Government Association conference, Sir Keir will claim the prime minister and Mr Shapps “want the strikes to go ahead”, adding: “They want the country to grind to a halt so they can feed off the division.”

Referencing adverts posted by the Conservatives labelling the industrial action “Labour’s strikes”, Sir Keir will say: “Instead of spending their time this week around the negotiating table, they are designing attack ads.

“Instead of grown-up conversations to take the heat out of the situation, they are pouring petrol on the fire. Instead of bringing people together in the national interest, they are stoking division in their political interest.”

He will add: “Businesses will struggle with freight. School exams will be hard to get to. Hospital appointments [will be] missed. That’s why I’ve said the strikes should not go ahead.”

Network Rail bosses were set to hold last-ditch talks with the RMT on Sunday in the hope of averting the strike, but union bosses indicated there was little prospect of a breakthrough.

Confirming the strike action would go ahead, RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said on Saturday: “Despite the best efforts of our negotiators, no viable settlements to the disputes have been created.”

He added: “It has to be restated that the source of these disputes is the decision by the Tory government to cut £4bn of funding from our transport systems – £2bn from national rail and £2bn from Transport for London.

“As a result of this transport austerity imposed by the government, the employing companies have taken decisions to savage the Railways Pension Scheme and the Transport for London scheme, cutting benefits, making staff work longer and poorer in retirement, while paying increased contributions.”

Ahead of the strikes, Mr Shapps issued a statement saying the government had repeatedly urged the RMT not to press ahead with the strike action, which will “cause misery” for the public.

He added: “Many people who do not get paid if they can’t get to work face losing money at a time they simply can’t afford to. Children sitting exams will face the extra distraction of changing their travel plans. And vulnerable people trying to attend long-awaited hospital appointments may have no choice but to cancel.

“By carrying out this action, the RMT is punishing millions of innocent people, instead of calmly discussing the sensible and necessary reforms we need to make in order to protect our rail network.”

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng accused unions of “bribing” workers to go on strike after some increased hardship payments for staff who will lose pay by walking out.

He was quoted in the Sunday Telegraph as saying: “It’s obvious that trade union chiefs have been quietly amassing a war chest to effectively bribe workers into unleashing a summer of strike chaos.”

‘Humiliating and traumatic’: Disabled woman carried off flight after special assistance failed to appear

A disabled woman has spoken out about feeling “traumatised and humiliated” after special assistance was slow or non-existent at two separate UK airports, either side of her flight.Suzanne Croft, a wheelchair user with muscular dystrophy, was flying from Newcastle Internation to London Heathrow on Thursday, 9 June when she says airport assistance staff were slow to arrive and help her on and off of the plane.Ms Croft says other passengers were allowed to board but it took over an hour for special assistance staff to assist her onto the aircraft, and her wheelchair to be loaded into the hold -...
U.K.
‘They’re keeping me here like a criminal’: Asylum seekers still locked up after failed Rwanda flight

Asylum seekers detained for removal to Rwanda weeks ago are still being held in detention despite the last-minute grounding of the flight, which legal experts say leaves the government “wide-open” to litigation and aggravated damages claims.Ministers have been accused of subjecting vulnerable people to a “cruel experiment” after it emerged that the vast majority of people who the Home Office had hoped to deport to east Africa – most of whom were not even given tickets for the flight – remain locked up.This is despite the fact that there is no further flight planned at this stage, meaning there is...
IMMIGRATION
Boris Johnson to dodge confrontation with Prince of Wales over criticism of ‘appalling’ Rwanda asylum scheme

Boris Johnson will dodge confrontation with the Prince of Wales over his scheme to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda, which Charles has reportedly branded “appalling”.The pair are to meet on Friday at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm) summit in the African country, where the prime minister initially told reporters he would explain the “obvious merits” of the plan to the heir to the throne.But Downing Street later backed away from the promise, saying it was “unlikely” Johnson would mention the scheme, which involves flying asylum-seekers who cross the Channel in small boats to Rwanda without first assessing...
POLITICS
Charles urges Commonwealth leaders to take bold actions for sustainable future

The Prince of Wales has urged Commonwealth leaders to take bold actions and lead the world in the “right direction” towards a sustainable future.Charles described the family of nations as a “common market”, which if it worked together could tackle the issue which “lies at the very heart of what the Commonwealth is looking to achieve”.In a meeting of his Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI) – launched in 2020 to help accelerate the world’s transition to a sustainable future – the prince spoke to world leaders in Rwanda, including the African country’s president Paul Kagame and Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.The...
FIFA
‘Unethical and racist’: Parliamentarians from across Europe hit out at Boris Johnson’s Rwanda plan

Parliamentarians from across Europe have denounced Boris Johnson’s plans to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda as “unethical” and “racist”.In a debate at the parliamentary assembly of the Council of Europe, delegates expressed deep concern over the Johnson administration’s apparent willingness to breach international law, and to pass a British Bill of Rights which would allow UK judges to override rulings from the European Court of Human Rights.Speakers warned that UK actions would be used by authoritarian states like Russia as pretexts for flouting international treaties and agreements.And German MP Julian Pahlke told the assembly that the protections offered by the ECHR...
POLITICS
More powerful vacuum cleaners could limit mice numbers in Parliament – minister

Fewer mice would be “gorging” on crumbs in the House of Lords if UK law allowed for more powerful vacuum cleaners, according to a minister.Cabinet Office minister Lord True joked the rodent problem in the upper chamber would be eased by scrapping EU regulations on the cleaning device.Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Cabinet Office minister responsible for Brexit opportunities, has launched a dashboard to show how many changes have been made to the 2,400 pieces of EU legislation retained following Brexit.Announcing the initiative to MPs, Mr Rees-Mogg said it highlights “unnecessary and disproportionate” EU regulations on consumer goods, including those “regulating the...
U.K.
Chile workers end strike at world's largest copper producer

Workers at Chile's state mining company Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, called off an open-ended strike Thursday after reaching agreement with the government. The strike by some 40,000 mine workers to protest the closure of a foundry in one of Chile's most polluted regions, was ended after one day, the FTC labor federation announced.
LABOR ISSUES
Voices: Prince William has just done 40-year-olds a huge disservice

Now that Prince William has turned 40 (with all of the usual embarrassing family photos of terrible haircuts, awkward smiles, teenage gawkiness and chubby baby cheeks to prove it), he’s announced he’ll be moving his family to the shires. To the shires! Like he’s an elderly hobbit who’s had a riotous life taking the ring to Mordor, some chaotic adventures with Sam and Bilbo, but is now old and therefore ready to hang up his cloak in favour of a pair of slippers and a pipe by the fire. What’s next, Wills – fish and chips on Fridays and...
CELEBRITIES
